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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Brightest LED strip lights?
peejayw

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#323686 2-Jan-2026 15:28
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I need a 1m length of white LED strip lighting to illuminate the inside of a 3d printer. What type of LED do I need for max brightness? I tried some Aliexpress 5v stuff and they were pretty dim.

 

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 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

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richms
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  #3449001 2-Jan-2026 15:38
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I find the COB ones are really good and even light output, otherwise look for the ones that are larger than 5050 LEDs, you will not get a decent amount of power out of a USB port for a 1m long piece, so go 12 or better still 24v strips.




Richard rich.ms



Handle9
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  #3449002 2-Jan-2026 15:50
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The ikea underbench ones are pretty good and what I use in my printer enclosure. They aren't Aliexpress priced of course.

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