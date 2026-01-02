I need a 1m length of white LED strip lighting to illuminate the inside of a 3d printer. What type of LED do I need for max brightness? I tried some Aliexpress 5v stuff and they were pretty dim.
Thanks.
I need a 1m length of white LED strip lighting to illuminate the inside of a 3d printer. What type of LED do I need for max brightness? I tried some Aliexpress 5v stuff and they were pretty dim.
Thanks.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
The ikea underbench ones are pretty good and what I use in my printer enclosure. They aren't Aliexpress priced of course.
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