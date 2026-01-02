Not sure if this is the right forum to post on but I’ll try. I have a SAMi3 epilepsy monitoring camera for my daughter. It’s been working well plugged into a router for wifi that we use without internet to just be able to monitor her overnight. However it no longer connects to the wifi network. It kept trying to connect then dropping out straight away. I’ve tried using a different router, changing the Ethernet cable, resetting the camera etc but nothing is working. I contacted the Australian distributor who said it had probably just reached end of life (we’ve had it for over 10 years) but I’m just wondering if there’s anything I can try, as replacements are stupidly expensive and they haven’t upgraded the camera hardware since I bought it. It is better than security cameras as it is able to monitor movement and alarm on our monitor (an old iPhone) after a customisable time. You can also gave the screen on the monitor set to a clock for privacy and dim it right down at night to avoid annoying lightspill issues. Anyone have any idea of a fix for connectivity issues, or if there’s anything is a comparable security camera with similar features?