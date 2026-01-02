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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Network camera no longer connecting via Ethernet?
Aitchy

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#323687 2-Jan-2026 16:14
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Not sure if this is the right forum to post on but I’ll try. I have a SAMi3 epilepsy monitoring camera for my daughter. It’s been working well plugged into a router for wifi that we use without internet to just be able to monitor her overnight. However it no longer connects to the wifi network. It kept trying to connect then dropping out straight away. I’ve tried using a different router, changing the Ethernet cable, resetting the camera etc but nothing is working. I contacted the Australian distributor who said it had probably just reached end of life (we’ve had it for over 10 years) but I’m just wondering if there’s anything I can try, as replacements are stupidly expensive and they haven’t upgraded the camera hardware since I bought it. It is better than security cameras as it is able to monitor movement and alarm on our monitor (an old iPhone) after a customisable time. You can also gave the screen on the monitor set to a clock for privacy and dim it right down at night to avoid annoying lightspill issues. Anyone have any idea of a fix for connectivity issues, or if there’s anything is a comparable security camera with similar features?

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RunningMan
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  #3449056 2-Jan-2026 16:31
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I don't understand if you are trying to use this wired or via wifi.

 

What happens when it is connected by cable?

 

What happens when you try to connect wifi?



Aitchy

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  #3449059 2-Jan-2026 16:55
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The camera is connected to the router via Ethernet cable. The monitor (iPhone) connects to the camera via the wifi from the router. You setup the camera on the monitor - which is where I could see it connecting then disconnecting to the network multiple times, until I reset the camera and now the monitors searches for the camera on the network and can’t find it.

RunningMan
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  #3449092 2-Jan-2026 19:43
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Where do you see the disconnect? Is it between the router and the camera? Is the router seeing the camera connect and assigning an IP address as a start? Is it the same router you've always used?

 

If it's an old router and not connected to the internet, perhaps the router itself is the issue? Failing power supply isn't uncommon on older devices.



Aitchy

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  #3449096 2-Jan-2026 21:00
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RunningMan:

 

Where do you see the disconnect? Is it between the router and the camera? Is the router seeing the camera connect and assigning an IP address as a start? Is it the same router you've always used?

 

 

The disconnect was where, using the app I could see (and hear) the camera connect then disconnect straight away. Then when I reset the camera all I got was the resultant message “unable to find SAMi camera on [name of wifi network]. I tried using a different router as per my OP, with no change in result.

farcus
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  #3449099 2-Jan-2026 21:09
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Have you tried an alternative setup?
Tried setting up the camera again starting from scratch?
If 10 years old - as above - power supply could be an issue.

 

This setup guide suggests the camera can be used by either ehternet connection or wifi (recommended)

 


https://support.samialert.com/hc/en-us/articles/17168354791949-SAMi-2-Camera-Setup-Guide-Home-Wi-Fi

Aitchy

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  #3449101 2-Jan-2026 21:31
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It is the first step in that instruction set that isn’t working, the camera just isn’t connecting to the network. My camera predates those instructions, it doesn’t have a QR code.  When we first got it I tried it on the home network but there were repeated dropouts so we went to the dedicated router which they also recommend.  The camera itself is on and showing a green light to indicate it is recognising the Ethernet connection (shows a red light when the Ethernet cable is unplugged) but is just not completing the connection with the app. (Which is updated). 

 
 
 
 

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Goosey
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  #3449127 3-Jan-2026 09:06
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Where is your main router located, is it possible the wifi signal isn’t getting to the said room where the other router is (which you are using as an access point).

 

What kind of main router do you use? (Is it a standard ISP router and how old is it)?

 

side note, how far away is the room with camera from the main router….  Do you have a floor board house? (Are you able to find a way to run an Ethernet cable  to the room)?   

Spyware
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  #3449129 3-Jan-2026 09:24
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Goosey:

 

Where is your main router located, is it possible the wifi signal isn’t getting to the said room where the other router is (which you are using as an access point).

 

What kind of main router do you use? (Is it a standard ISP router and how old is it)?

 

side note, how far away is the room with camera from the main router….  Do you have a floor board house? (Are you able to find a way to run an Ethernet cable  to the room)?   

 

 

Read the OP etc  as you are totally off track. SAMi-3 is connected to a dedicated non Internet connected router via a patch lead. Phone app connecting to dedicated router via wifi.




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Aitchy

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  #3449138 3-Jan-2026 10:13
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Spyware:

 

Goosey:

 

Where is your main router located, is it possible the wifi signal isn’t getting to the said room where the other router is (which you are using as an access point).

 

What kind of main router do you use? (Is it a standard ISP router and how old is it)?

 

side note, how far away is the room with camera from the main router….  Do you have a floor board house? (Are you able to find a way to run an Ethernet cable  to the room)?   

 

 

Read the OP etc  as you are totally off track. SAMi-3 is connected to a dedicated non Internet connected router via a patch lead. Phone app connecting to dedicated router via wifi.

 

 

Thanks Spyware, you’ve got it. I have also just tried connecting to the main household router via Ethernet. The router recognises it as connected, but in the Sami app it shows camera connecting, then disconnecting straight away then going offline, then connecting, disconnecting etc in a big loop.

Jase2985
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  #3449141 3-Jan-2026 10:31
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sounds like the camera is the issue, if its doing it with the other router

nitro
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  #3449147 3-Jan-2026 11:18
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Jase2985:

 

sounds like the camera is the issue, if its doing it with the other router

 

 

could it be the app or the iphone, though? i mean if the camera stays connected to the "main household router"?

 
 
 
 

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Goosey
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  #3449154 3-Jan-2026 11:44
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@Spyware 

 

 

 

ahh sorry my bad….half sleep.

 

 

Aitchy

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  #3449213 3-Jan-2026 13:26
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nitro:

 

Jase2985:

 

sounds like the camera is the issue, if its doing it with the other router

 

 

could it be the app or the iphone, though? i mean if the camera stays connected to the "main household router"?

 

 

 

 

Ive tried it on a different iPhone. It could be an app issue, but I would have thought the rep may know if this was a known issue?

Daynger
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  #3451837 11-Jan-2026 15:34
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Check the default IP address of the camera is right for your network.

 

Once you know the factory IP address you can set a PC to the same range to log into the camera to get to its settings.

 

 

Aitchy

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  #3452158 12-Jan-2026 09:44
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Daynger:

 

Check the default IP address of the camera is right for your network.

 

Once you know the factory IP address you can set a PC to the same range to log into the camera to get to its settings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It has been working for ten years though, why would this suddenly become an issue?

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