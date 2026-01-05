I have recently migrated from HFC to Fibre and have a Deco BE28 router.

Unfortunately, the Deco only has one spare ethernet connection which I have used for my Synology NAS. However, I want to add my TV to the Deco, plus have at least one spare port.

Presumably I am looking for an ethernet switch to connect to the Deco, but have no idea what to purchase.

I would really appreciate any suggestions.

Would like something discrete as router sits on the TV cabinet.

Do not want to compromise speed or performance - does it need to be separately powered to achieve this?

Thanks in advance.