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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Additional ethernet for Deco BE28
dafman

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#323707 5-Jan-2026 08:54
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I have recently migrated from HFC to Fibre and have a Deco BE28 router.

 

Unfortunately, the Deco only has one spare ethernet connection which I have used for my Synology NAS. However, I want to add my TV to the Deco, plus have at least one spare port.

 

Presumably I am looking for an ethernet switch to connect to the Deco, but have no idea what to purchase.

 

I would really appreciate any suggestions.

 

Would like something discrete as router sits on the TV cabinet.

 

Do not want to compromise speed or performance - does it need to be separately powered to achieve this?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

 

 

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Jase2985
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  #3449828 5-Jan-2026 09:00
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Something like a TP-Link or D-Link 5 port gigabit Ethernet switch, needs its own PSU

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHTPL1003/TP-Link-TL-SG105-5-Port-Gigabit-Unmanaged-Switch?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17412461262&gclid=Cj0KCQiAvOjKBhC9ARIsAFvz5li2mtHXi5bZdnRK51F01ceJ7TClZ_NnELu-FqNKfKxXfkYQiUDOQ3waAjQKEALw_wcB

 

D-Link DGS-1005A



cddt
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  #3449829 5-Jan-2026 09:02
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The TP-Link TL-SG105 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged Switch linked above, for $27, is what you want. Can't go wrong. 

dafman

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  #3449836 5-Jan-2026 09:25
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Perfect - thanks!

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