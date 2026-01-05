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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)ds18b20 Temp sensor in HWC

CSM

CSM

6 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


#323715 5-Jan-2026 16:27
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Looking to add this to my HA automation but I failed to find any guide to physically install the sensor to the HWC.

 

How did you guys do it?  Is there any guide I can follow?

 

My HWC is a Rheem low pressure one. 

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Volt
45 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 17


  #3450120 5-Jan-2026 18:29
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Iv'e got 1 pushed up between the cylinder and insulation layer and another in the element thermostat pocket. I use a HPWH so there is not 230v present.



CSM

CSM

6 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3450122 5-Jan-2026 18:33
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Volt:

 

Iv'e got 1 pushed up between the cylinder and insulation layer and another in the element thermostat pocket. I use a HPWH so there is not 230v present.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the reply. Any pictures showing where to insert the probe?mine is electric one so it could be tricky 

 

 

Volt
45 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 17


  #3450125 5-Jan-2026 18:55
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My probes are TO-92 packaged, the flat side is against the tank. this one is under the cover where the 2nd element would be.

 



SpookyAwol
639 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3450594 7-Jan-2026 16:33
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Yep, did the same and the accuracy is sufficient - all you are after is trends in temperature.
You can of course calibrate the the temp output in shelly with a fudge factor

SpookyAwol
639 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3450612 7-Jan-2026 17:26
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Also remember that youll want to run 2 sensors as by design youll get different temperatures from the top and bottom of the cylinder

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