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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Smart Power Board for Home Assistant
peejayw

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#323733 9-Jan-2026 09:31
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I am looking for a smart power board with 4 individually switchable oulets, preferably Zigbee, to connect to Home Assistant Any suggestions on a locally available product?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

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CB_24
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  #3450955 9-Jan-2026 10:03
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Tapo P300 is meant to work well, but only has 3 outlets on it.

 

I have been looking at one for a while, keen to see what others might be using.



danfaulknor
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  #3450984 9-Jan-2026 11:15
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The Tapo board works flawlessly but is a bit of a pain only having 3 outlets




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peejayw

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  #3451093 9-Jan-2026 11:58
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I could get away with just 3, might have a look at it.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



openmedia
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  #3451114 9-Jan-2026 12:36
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I'm also after one, but ideally one where it also has 4 distinct buttons for the outlets. Added bonus is one which can be reflashed to tasmota or esphome.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

cruxis
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  #3451122 9-Jan-2026 13:14
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What a normal 4 way powerboard, with 4 Tapo P110M minis plugged into it. Be a bit clunky and $$ but technically would work.

timmmay
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  #3451260 9-Jan-2026 13:51
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I know you want local and ZigBee, but if you are ok with overseas with moderately quick delivery and ESPHome you could look at Athom units plugged into a regular power board, probably a slightly wide spaced one. I wouldn't put 10 amps through it constantly but for lighter loads mine have worked well for years. Probably not you want but maybe an ok fallback.

 
 
 
 

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peejayw

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  #3451309 9-Jan-2026 14:05
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I thought about Athoms, I have one and it works well but they are a bit too wide for a normal power strip.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

notesgnome
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  #3451311 9-Jan-2026 14:09
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I little outside of your specific request, but I have a 4 + 1 power board (one outlet is always live, the others are individually switched via 433Mhz radio). If you've already got the 433Mhz for other things, it could be an option.

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