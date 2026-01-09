I am looking for a smart power board with 4 individually switchable oulets, preferably Zigbee, to connect to Home Assistant Any suggestions on a locally available product?
Tapo P300 is meant to work well, but only has 3 outlets on it.
I have been looking at one for a while, keen to see what others might be using.
The Tapo board works flawlessly but is a bit of a pain only having 3 outlets
they/them
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I could get away with just 3, might have a look at it.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
I'm also after one, but ideally one where it also has 4 distinct buttons for the outlets. Added bonus is one which can be reflashed to tasmota or esphome.
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
What a normal 4 way powerboard, with 4 Tapo P110M minis plugged into it. Be a bit clunky and $$ but technically would work.
I know you want local and ZigBee, but if you are ok with overseas with moderately quick delivery and ESPHome you could look at Athom units plugged into a regular power board, probably a slightly wide spaced one. I wouldn't put 10 amps through it constantly but for lighter loads mine have worked well for years. Probably not you want but maybe an ok fallback.
I thought about Athoms, I have one and it works well but they are a bit too wide for a normal power strip.
I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
I little outside of your specific request, but I have a 4 + 1 power board (one outlet is always live, the others are individually switched via 433Mhz radio). If you've already got the 433Mhz for other things, it could be an option.
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