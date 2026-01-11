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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)I bought a Lymow robot mower
Obraik

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#323753 11-Jan-2026 13:04
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I'll admit, I was won over by their rather aggressive advertising on social media. If you've shown any remote interest in a robot mower over the last couple years, you've probably seen the Lymow ads on the likes of Instagram, Facebook etc. I was never brave (silly?) enough to back it when it  was just a kickstarter project, but the actual specs of the mower ticked all of the boxes that I had been looking for that up until now, I felt other robot mowers had been missing. Namely:

 

  • No boundary wire
  • Able to handle a property that isn't a pristine lawn
  • Big battery for a larger section
  • Real mower blades rather than a disk of razer blades

At the moment, my "lawn" is a rather rough larger section (2000m²) which we haven't really done much with yet since building the house on it. At the moment, the ground is rather rocky and uneven. I'm not sure what breed it's called, but the grass is also that tougher kind that you're more likely to find in a paddock. Not having a mower already, I was paying a local guy to do it while I figured out what I wanted. Due to the size of the property, it was going to either be a ride on or a robot, both of which are around the same price.

 

Anyway, backstory aside, the Lymow left Kickstarter earlier this year and was available for general orders. After watching a few videos on YouTube and reading through some reviews it seemed like the real deal, with some teething issues that you'd expect from a brand new product. I ended up ordering one at the end of October for around $4k with shipping and it arrived last week.

 

The whole setup process was pretty straight forward, with the trickiest parts being finding a spot outside with access to power and a good location for the RTK antenna. Once that's done, mapping is done by controlling the mower from the app and walking it around the perimeter which creates a zone. You can create as many zones as you want (I think?) and each zone can have its own custom mowing settings. 

 

Once I was finally able to get it out mowing, I was pretty impressed. It has had no issues with the conditions of the ground at all and the quality of the mow has been great! I was curious how well the GPS accuracy would be at keeping it away from some new Kowhai hedges I've planted but it's been bang on within the borders I created during the mapping process. There are some areas that I will likely always actively supervise it, like the berm against the road/foot path just to make sure it doesn't somehow end up on the road.

 

The main downside of it is the location of where they decided to put the charging contacts. They're on the bottom of the robot, and when the grass is particularly juicy, the contacts can get fully coated in dried on grass juice which prevents it from being able to charge and I've had to go clean the contacts with a wet rag a of couple times now. I see they've now released an updated version that has the contacts on the top of the mowing deck which should solve this issue, but I hope they come up with some kind of retrofit option for those with the original. 

 

One thing that has surprised me is how opinionated people are about mowing! I've had a few friends and neighbours ask me why I would want to miss out on the enjoyment of mowing the lawn myself. I personally don't see the appeal of taking up a few hours every weekend to sit out in the heat of the sun going back and forwards, but if that's something you do enjoy then that's probably the only reason I wouldn't recommend buying one.

 




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richms
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  #3451762 11-Jan-2026 13:16
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Got before pictures of what it can tackle successfully?




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mentalinc
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  #3451828 11-Jan-2026 14:52
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Seems like an interesting Mammotion alternative




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Obraik

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  #3451919 11-Jan-2026 19:05
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richms:

 

Got before pictures of what it can tackle successfully?

 

 

These are some of the tougher areas that made me go with this mower, which it handles fine. It's able to keep the mower deck stable as to not nick the rocks at all. In the drainage ditch, it's also able to get up and down the inclines of it, while also mowing within it.

 

 

 




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richms
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  #3451921 11-Jan-2026 19:10
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That looks manicured compared to mine. Plus I am now well overdue on the mow so its got bits extending to waist height poking out of it.

 

Hopefully this will be the last summer that part of it needs doing as I will be getting a crapload of gravel put down at some point to make it usable in winter for cars, so it being able to go over the stones without problems is reassuring.




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Obraik

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  #3451923 11-Jan-2026 19:15
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Well, no, as I mentioned, I had up until getting this point been paying someone to come and do the mowing, so the grass itself hasn't been too out of control.

 

It can raise the deck to a cutting height of 9.5cm all the way down to 3cm...so for waist high stuff you would probably need to weed whack it down to get it started. I have seen videos of people running it in manual mode in long paddock grass and it did ok, but it would probably be fiddly due to the grass pushing over and not getting to the blades.




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sonyxperiageek
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  #3452134 12-Jan-2026 00:42
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Did you ever have a look at the Segway Navimow series? I quite liked the features of the X3 series, but I'm sure the i series would do my small-ish lawn just fine. But moar features on the X3 like being able to add on a trimmer to the expansion bay!




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Obraik

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  #3452199 12-Jan-2026 12:15
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sonyxperiageek:

 

Did you ever have a look at the Segway Navimow series? I quite liked the features of the X3 series, but I'm sure the i series would do my small-ish lawn just fine. But moar features on the X3 like being able to add on a trimmer to the expansion bay!

 

 

Kinda, but they're quite expensive for the specs you get. For $5k, the Segway can only do 1500m² and 27 degree slopes, whereas the Lymow for $4k can do 7000m² a day (with the 10A charger) and 45 degree slopes. The Segway also has razer blades on a disk vs the Lymow's traditional mower blades.




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Talkiet
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  #3452321 12-Jan-2026 15:19
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I'd love a robot lawnmower with RTK so no wires. But I absolutely refuse to license my F*&^king lawnmower. If a company wants to sell me the same hardware and varying licenses for the amount of lawn it's allowed to mow, I am ABSOLUTELY going to wait for a Chinese knockoff that will just sell me the device.

 

I know I've lost the "everything is a subscription" war, but mowing my d4mn lawn with a non license encumbered product is a hill I will die on.

 

Maybe Lymow is the product for me - I'll probably wait a generation though and see how they last. Interesting to see the style of ground it handled

 

Cheers - N




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Obraik

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  #3452334 12-Jan-2026 15:51
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There's no subscriptions at all with the Lymow. You don't even need to have it connected to the internet, although you won't be able to control it remotely or receive OTA updates.




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arnies
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  #3452338 12-Jan-2026 16:07
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Interested to see how this goes. Lynmow orders to NZ have sold out, so I've been looking at Mammotion ones instead.

 

 

Obraik

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  #3452339 12-Jan-2026 16:10
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How soon do you need a mower? They've just announced an updated version (the Plus) that is available for preorder next month with shipments starting in March. 




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  #3452517 13-Jan-2026 08:38
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arnies:

 

Interested to see how this goes. Lynmow orders to NZ have sold out, so I've been looking at Mammotion ones instead.

 

 

Ive had a Mammotion Luba 2 for 1.5years now so happy to answer any questions.

 

 

 

Cons (For me)

 

  • Non user removable battery, I would now look for a mower that you can replace the battery yourself.
  • Lawn edging, it doesn't do a great job. But this I think might be more of an issue with RTK mowers (Wireless) as the location precision from GPS means it often doesn't get close enough, or gets too close and gets stuck in the garden.

     

    • My work around has been to install a mowing strip around most of the gardens, then for other places I still have a battery push mower and its a quick 5min job to clean up now an then.

 

 

Other than that it does a good job on the lawn.

 

If I was to buy again I would need to seriously consider the wireless vs wired again, as I think I spent more time around the garden edging/mowing strip than it would have taken to install the wire. But on the other hand the garden and lawn looks much better with it now.

arnies
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  #3452518 13-Jan-2026 08:42
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plas:

 

arnies:

 

Interested to see how this goes. Lynmow orders to NZ have sold out, so I've been looking at Mammotion ones instead.

 

 

Ive had a Mammotion Luba 2 for 1.5years now so happy to answer any questions.

 

 

 

Cons (For me)

 

  • Non user removable battery, I would now look for a mower that you can replace the battery yourself.
  • Lawn edging, it doesn't do a great job. But this I think might be more of an issue with RTK mowers (Wireless) as the location precision from GPS means it often doesn't get close enough, or gets too close and gets stuck in the garden.

     

    • My work around has been to install a mowing strip around most of the gardens, then for other places I still have a battery push mower and its a quick 5min job to clean up now an then.

 

 

Other than that it does a good job on the lawn.

 

If I was to buy again I would need to seriously consider the wireless vs wired again, as I think I spent more time around the garden edging/mowing strip than it would have taken to install the wire. But on the other hand the garden and lawn looks much better with it now.

 

 

 

 

The newly announced Luba mini has an edge trimmer so might solve that. In our case our lawn is a basic enough shape that trimming occasionally wouldn't be an issue. Annoying though you have to do that manually given the price tag on these things

wellygary
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  #3452525 13-Jan-2026 09:08
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"I've had a few friends and neighbours ask me why I would want to miss out on the enjoyment of mowing the lawn myself"

 

2000sq m is a pretty hard row to hoe unless you have a ride-on, 

johno1234
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  #3452527 13-Jan-2026 09:26
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I am in the camp of those who enjoy mowing. Not sure why I do - I guess it is the satisfaction of seeing rough grass turned into lawn with stripes. However I am entirely comfortable with being perhaps a bit of a weirdo in this regard and wouldn't blame anyone for hating mowing.

 

RTK GPS is supposedly extremely accurate close to the base antenna (<10mm) moving out to about 30mm at 50m from the antenna which I expect would be no worse than the wire positioning accuracy or the mower motion accuracy - cool technology. For me, on a small lifestyle block or large lawn I'd be periodically spraying glyphosate along the boundary fences and mowing right up to them.

 

Come to think of it, watching the robot mow would be about as good as doing the mowing. 

 

 

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