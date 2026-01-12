iamsammajor:

hi everyone + all the great diy peeps in a geeky world.

I’m hoping you guys could give me some ideas or recommendations on what I should go forward with.

It’s an old house that we live in. There are three sensor-equipped (possibly motion + light) floodlights around the house, and there’s a switch inside that can turn all of them on or off at once.

The sensors are pretty buggy, though — sometimes they work, and other times they randomly don’t.

I was looking at replacing them like-for-like, but I’d really like to have the ability to turn all of them on at once when I’m having a BBQ night out the back, without needing a ladder or having to change anything on the units themselves.

Ideally, I’d like something that can integrate with Home Assistant without breaking the bank. Also, those floodlights from Arlo and Eufy are expensive 😅

I just wanted to see if any of you have been in a similar situation and could share what solution you went with.

TIA

Sam