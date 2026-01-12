

The frustration that I have with my Eufy product is that the Geofencing does not work. To me, that's the feature that makes security camera kit a truly "set & forget" item. I don't want to have to manually switch the cameras off or on every time I come & go, the cameras can see me anyway - they should know what's going on.



Previous brands that I've had have all followed the same Geofence protocol - when my phone is on the home network then I must be home so switch off the motion-sensitive recording, when my phone is not on the home network then I must be out & motion-sensitive recording is required. Not Eufy, they require my phone's GPS location, & attempt some sort of distance reckoning at prehistoric speed.



If the Geofence function picks that I've left the area, it's never an immediate switchover. I can be several kms away before it wakes up to the fact - but far more often it just plain does not work it out. When I arrive back home, I'm bombarded by camera alerts "someone has been spotted!" It's me you egg, I'm home. So before I unlock the door, I've got to open the Eufy app & change from the supposedly-automatic Geofence mode to the manual Home mode. If I then forget to update the app when I next go out, then my security camera investment is null & void, the cameras record nothing.



The issue has been addressed at length on Eufy forums, their response? Add a Beta overlay to the Geofencing category in the app, I don't believe that they have the desire to solve the puzzle.



I like many of the Eufy features - built-in solar panels for extra-long battery life, good Facial ID, no forced monthly subscription - but the Geofencing failure (& failure to do anything about it) kills the possibility of me staying with this brand.



Megabyte - so geek it megahertz