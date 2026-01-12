I am looking at getting a Eufy POE NVR security system for home.
This is the model I am looking at,
https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/eufy-nvr-security-system-s4-max---2-x-ptz-cameras-2-x-turret-cameras/N246654.html
Followed up with a bigger HD, although they can be an external USB too.
Like that you can have a seperate POE switch and feed that to the NVR so the NVR can be located in one part of the house away from the networking cabinet
There is no need to have all the cameras hooked into the NVR.
The cost is going to be less than the cost to replace my Trailer...
So thoughts on this, I like the ease of set-up and use for the non-tech wife.