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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Eufy camera system...opinions please
sir1963

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#323768 12-Jan-2026 19:45
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I am looking at getting  a Eufy POE NVR security system for home.

 

This is the model I am looking at, 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/eufy-nvr-security-system-s4-max---2-x-ptz-cameras-2-x-turret-cameras/N246654.html

 

Followed up with a bigger HD, although they can be an external USB too.

 

Like that you can have a seperate POE switch and feed that to the NVR so the NVR can be located in one part of the house away from the networking cabinet

 

There is no need to have all the cameras hooked into the NVR.

 

The cost is going to be less than the cost to replace my Trailer...

 

 

 

So thoughts on this, I like the ease of set-up and use for the non-tech wife.

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1024kb
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  #3452489 13-Jan-2026 00:09
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The frustration that I have with my Eufy product is that the Geofencing does not work. To me, that's the feature that makes security camera kit a truly "set & forget" item. I don't want to have to manually switch the cameras off or on every time I come & go, the cameras can see me anyway - they should know what's going on.

Previous brands that I've had have all followed the same Geofence protocol - when my phone is on the home network then I must be home so switch off the motion-sensitive recording, when my phone is not on the home network then I must be out & motion-sensitive recording is required. Not Eufy, they require my phone's GPS location, & attempt some sort of distance reckoning at prehistoric speed.

If the Geofence function picks that I've left the area, it's never an immediate switchover. I can be several kms away before it wakes up to the fact - but far more often it just plain does not work it out. When I arrive back home, I'm bombarded by camera alerts "someone has been spotted!" It's me you egg, I'm home. So before I unlock the door, I've got to open the Eufy app & change from the supposedly-automatic Geofence mode to the manual Home mode. If I then forget to update the app when I next go out, then my security camera investment is null & void, the cameras record nothing.

The issue has been addressed at length on Eufy forums, their response? Add a Beta overlay to the Geofencing category in the app, I don't believe that they have the desire to solve the puzzle.

I like many of the Eufy features - built-in solar panels for extra-long battery life, good Facial ID, no forced monthly subscription - but the Geofencing failure (& failure to do anything about it) kills the possibility of me staying with this brand.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz



Handle9
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  #3452496 13-Jan-2026 00:49
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If you are going POE I'd be going to something like a Reolink kit rather than Eufy. 

 

If you are going for battery cameras Eufy are great.

sir1963

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  #3452499 13-Jan-2026 07:00
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1024kb: The frustration that I have with my Eufy product is that the Geofencing does not work. To me, that's the feature that makes security camera kit a truly "set & forget" item. I don't want to have to manually switch the cameras off or on every time I come & go, the cameras can see me anyway - they should know what's going on.

 

My Trailer got stolen while I was at home. So I would still want them triggering on movement while I am at home.



sir1963

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  #3452500 13-Jan-2026 07:07
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Handle9:

 

If you are going POE I'd be going to something like a Reolink kit rather than Eufy. 

 

 

Why ?

 

Oh and Eufy is meant to be relating a wifi unit for their NVR so a mixture is also possible (I may want one out by my front gate to see who comes down the street)

Handle9
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  #3452504 13-Jan-2026 07:16
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Eufy makes about 3 different POE cameras and their nvrs are very basic without any price advantage. They are a battery camera company extending their range with POE. 

 

If I want a Poe system I’ll buy a fully featured NVR with a full range of cameras available. That’s not eufy. 

 

I’ve got eufy battery cameras myself and put them in my mums house. They are great for what they are. 

Handle9
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  #3452505 13-Jan-2026 07:20
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Oh and if you trust Eufy to do what they have on their road map you will be sorely disappointed. They are notorious for not doing what they say they will do. Buy eufy for what they do today not what they say they will do in the future. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
sir1963

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  #3452508 13-Jan-2026 07:46
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Handle9:

 

Eufy makes about 3 different POE cameras and their nvrs are very basic without any price advantage. They are a battery camera company extending their range with POE. 

 

If I want a Poe system I’ll buy a fully featured NVR with a full range of cameras available. That’s not eufy. 

 

I’ve got eufy battery cameras myself and put them in my mums house. They are great for what they are. 

 

 

 

 

I can get 4 POE cameras + NVR for $1500  as per the ones in my link.

 

I will however have to add a POE switch to my network cabinet as the NVR will be located elsewhere 

Handle9
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  #3452509 13-Jan-2026 07:51
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Do what you want to do. You asked for feedback so I gave you feedback. It’s your money, do what you want. 

scuwp
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  #3452512 13-Jan-2026 08:20
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Probably not a great like for like comparison, but have had a Eufy Wi-Fi system in the past.  Found it terribly unreliable.  Camera's would just stop detecting/recording for no reason meaning I had to constantly check they were working and reset if they weren't.  The motion detection was flakey, detecting things it shouldn't and not detecting things it clearly should have.  Found the detection range quite poor also, and the no detection areas didn't work at all.  Countless hours trying to remedy things to no avail, and Eufy support were completely useless - pretty much admitting they knew their system had a detection problem but offering no solution.  

 

Replaced with a Reolink POE system and couldn't be happier. Easy, reliable, just works as it should.  I have just set mine up with the NVR but you can also do the POE switch and mix/match POE and Wi-Fi camera's I believe.  

 

I know models can vary, but I wouldn't touch Eufy ever again after my experience.  

 

 




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

reven
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  #3452519 13-Jan-2026 08:51
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I had a Eufy camera set, a few of those solar powered cameras, the floodlight one, fancier outdoor light one, and a two in one door bell and lock.

 

 

 

I switched to unifi.

 

 

 

Eufy was great the fact I could get cameras to places I couldnt run ethernet.   But I did a reno, was able to run ethernet to all locations I needed, and unifi software is just so much better.   

 

People often just compare the hardware specs without looking at the software, yes reolink may make better cameras for the price, but their software and eco system is so much worse.   Unifi just works, and works really well.  Their hardware can be annoying to install, the g5 dome is a PITA to install (you line it up, then have to put the dome on it which moves the lense, so you have to take it off line it up puto n the dome, the lense moves...).   the waterproofing ethernet covers dont work with any ethernet cable ive ever bought, must be their own slim ones or something, annoying, I just didnt bother using them most of the time, or had to trim the cable end.

 

Eufy on the other hand, the notifications I found extremely slow, someones at my door, 5 minutes later, helpful.   Went to check recordings, painfully slow at times, some of their devices worked with the home base thing, the door bell/deadbolt only with the chime it came with.

 

Eufy is better than nothing IME, but if you can, go with unifi.

Gordy7
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  #3452526 13-Jan-2026 09:25
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Have used 8 Eufy S330 (4k) solar cameras with a S380 Homebase for recording.

 

Mains adapter required for the Homebase.

 

Homebase can be located anywhere within WiFi range of a router.

 

A couple of the cameras used indoors were powered with mains adapters.

 

Edit: No PoE required.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
sir1963

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  #3452567 13-Jan-2026 13:13
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Gordy7:

 

Have used 8 Eufy S330 (4k) solar cameras with a S380 Homebase for recording.

 

Mains adapter required for the Homebase.

 

Homebase can be located anywhere within WiFi range of a router.

 

A couple of the cameras used indoors were powered with mains adapters.

 

Edit: No PoE required.

 

 

 

 

Any issues with any of them

 

Any gripes about the software usability ?

 

Failed/false triggering ?

Gordy7
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  #3452618 13-Jan-2026 14:31
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sir1963:

 

Gordy7:

 

Have used 8 Eufy S330 (4k) solar cameras with a S380 Homebase for recording.

 

Mains adapter required for the Homebase.

 

Homebase can be located anywhere within WiFi range of a router.

 

A couple of the cameras used indoors were powered with mains adapters.

 

Edit: No PoE required.

 

 

 

 

Any issues with any of them

 

Any gripes about the software usability ?

 

Failed/false triggering ?

 

 

My only Eufy camera comparison is with 4  Dahua 4k wired PoE cameras I had for local live viewing. The Dahua cameras had fast response. Good colour and very sharp. Good B&W night view and IR range.

 

 

 

Eufy S330 and S380

 

Only used the cameras in a home monitoring situation over 16 months.

 

Needed to see activities around my property and gate entry which was not visible from inside my house.

 

Installed easily.

 

I now use 3  of the Eufy cameras as door minders in my apartment with phone motion notifications which saves a few dollars on my insurance premium.

 

 

 

Notes

 

Never had any failures over the 16 months I used them at my house.

 

Camera mount needed to be done up really tight to stop the camera drooping.

 

Camera app installation and WiFi setup did not cause any dramas.

 

Solar charging was very good even with poor weather.

 

Solar seemed to cycle the battery charge between about 60% and 95%.

 

Live camera synching to phone took several seconds to connect.

 

Live PC view required validating from a phone app which only lasted 24 hours and had to be renewed.

 

Could only watch one camera at a time.

 

Live view was delayed by a couple of seconds.

 

Colour view was a little dark or higher contrast.

 

Motion capture videos were very good resolution.

 

4k resolution on live view was not too good and most noticeable when doing a digital zoom.

 

Human detection was good and selective.

 

I did try Pet and Vehicle detection  options for a while which were also useful.

 

Can’t recall any false triggering.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

shrub
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  #3452684 13-Jan-2026 16:06
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I can compare Eufy cam 2 pro to Arlo 2 ultra.

 

Eufy app is better and more responsive when not at home. Geo works for me?

 

Eufy cameras last longer on battery

 

Eufy has less false positives

 

Eufy security i'd 2nd question it. There have been serious incidents in the past with data and cameras being open to the world. (don't put in sensitive areas is my thoughts)

 

Arlo monthly subscription to access when away from home unless you have a VPN or a fixed IP

TechGeekNZ
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  #3452767 13-Jan-2026 22:34
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I've been using a couple of Eufy S330s for just over a year now with the Homebase.

 

Positives: Great resolution, solar panels on top of them are fantastic if you get sunlight on them (one I've never had to charge, the other is in a more covered spot so opted for external solar), person detection (once added to app) seems to be pretty reliable

 

Cons: Struggle with the geofencing as well and keep getting notifications from outside geofenced zone. Had one camera where night vision stopped working, but reboot fixed. Capture time is limited and others vendors allow 'pre capture' which can be important if you need early detection

 

I will be looking at probably changing to Reolink cameras due to a couple of features that I would like: Local RSTP feeds that I can bring up on TV, completely local system (Eufy has to send video to their servers and decode for you to view footage), and am also looking to integrate into Home Assistant as well. I don't regret my purchase, but wish I had have done a bit more research before purchasing

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