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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommendations on TV Sticks (such as Amazon Fire Stick)
OldGeek

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#323792 15-Jan-2026 18:13
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I have a 2018 Samsung TV (model QA55Q7FNA), running the same (now very aged) version of Tizen it came with.  I have it connected to my WIFI network.  An Ethernet connection is not practical and the WIFI connection seems to be good.  I am a user of the Sky Sport Now (SSN) app because sport is the only Sky content I watch.  I do have a dish but watch all content through streaming.

SSN is not playing well at present and Sky Sport Now support acknowledge a problem with 2017 and 2018 Samsung TVs not being able to access the UHD channel and ESPN and ESPN2.

I had been considering a TV upgrade. However the price of a current TV with similar specs is at least $800.  Considering the existing TV can show 4K resolution, an upgrade has no improvement to the visible performance as far as I can tell.

I am not that familiar with TV sticks - except that the latest Amazon Fire Stick is the preferred stick choice recommended by SSN.  It plugs into an HDMI port and as I understand it relegates the role of the TV to video display only - with the stick controlling channel and app choices.  The stick provides all the hardware needed to receive streams and get the result to its HDMI port, meaning that the processor in the TV has minimal impact.  The user interface is a dedicated remote (similar to  a TV) and a phone app.

Am I correct in my assessment?

What other sticks compare well to the Amazon Fire stick?




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amanzi
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  #3453405 15-Jan-2026 18:30
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I don't know much about the Amazon Fire stick, but these sticks/dongles/boxes all give you access to streaming services over the internet. You would still need to use your TV's interface to access TV channel broadcasts using your TV aerial, but even Freeview channels can be streamed too.

 

Another option to consider is the "Google TV Streamer 4K" device. It's not a stick, but works in the same way - just connect it to your TV via HDMI, and then it takes over duties as your TV's interface. I've been using one of these for the last few years and have no major complaints.



Handle9
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  #3453411 15-Jan-2026 19:12
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It really depends. 

 

Fire Sticks work but are heavly enshitified with Amazon advertising. The various flavours of Google TV sticks and streamers are a bit the same but you can change the launcher more easily to something like Projectivy which makes them pretty decent for general use.

 

Apple TVs have no advertising and are my preferred streamer but also more expensive.

freitasm
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  #3453412 15-Jan-2026 19:18
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Amazon Fire TV sticks are great. I would also rate the Google TV Streamer as well.Or even the Apple TV.

 

Whatever you do, don't buy the cheap, no brand streamers from eBay, AliExpress or Amazon. These come pre-loaded with malware and will transform your broadband connection into malware central.

 

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2026/01/the-kimwolf-botnet-is-stalking-your-local-network/

 

 




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OldGeek

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  #3453432 15-Jan-2026 20:36
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Thanks for the responses.  I am certainly not interested in cheap, or hardware that comes 'encrusted' with ads.  I would look at anything that requires a subscription for an ad-free experience.

What I really want is something that emulates the SSN/Freeview/subscription services targeted at the Samsung the apps available from Samsung.




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freitasm
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  #3453434 15-Jan-2026 20:41
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OldGeek:

 

Thanks for the responses.  I am certainly not interested in cheap, or hardware that comes 'encrusted' with ads.  I would look at anything that requires a subscription for an ad-free experience.

What I really want is something that emulates the SSN/Freeview/subscription services targeted at the Samsung the apps available from Samsung.

 

 

These streamers (Amazon Fire TV, Google TV Streamer, Apple TV) don't have ads. They have suggested programs. You install apps on those - Netflix, TVNZ, TV Three, Disney+, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Some will required a paid subscription (Netflix,  Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Neon) and some are free, with ads like a normal broadcast service (TVNZ+, TV Three, Tubi).

 

You can also stream live TVNZ and TV Three on their apps, even without an antenna at home.




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  #3453451 15-Jan-2026 21:48
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The Google Streamer 4K works fine. I prefer the navigation of the Mi Box better, but the Google Streamer navigation is fine, it has a better processor and RAM, zero problems with it once Netflix / Disney / Kodi starts playing. It's not a stick it's a small box.

 
 
 
 

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  #3453538 16-Jan-2026 09:13
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For what its worth, I have a 2009 Panasonic plasma which has had a couple of generations of Amazon Fire TV stick attached to it.

 

The TV never had smarts, but I have all the apps and smarts I want through the Fire TV stick.

 

The TV is just set to use the HDMI port that the fire TV stick is hooked up to.

 

The Fire TV stick remote turns the TV on/off, controls the volume/mute and all the navigation in the Fire TV menu.

 

The AFTV is very responsive and with a fast easy to use interface.

 

There is an HD model and a 4K model - I imagine you likely want the 4K model. 

 

You will need to make yourself an Amazon account and you will need to log the stick into that - this is so you can access the app store and pop your desired apps on the stick.

 

(same as Googe play account required for a google stick).

 

I know people seem to get strong opnions on whether a Google equivalent device is better than the Amazon device. I have tried both and always found the AFTV easier to live with - but thats just my opinion.

 

You are wise to keep a perfectly good TV and just add the smarts to it.

 

Not totally relevent to your questions, but my brother in law had issues with his 2 year old android 'smart' TV recently. Admittedly it was a budget brand - but the interface was so slow and sluggish. This mainly becase TV manufacturers really skimp on memory and storage on their inbuild 'smarts' to the point where they become a nightmare to use - The AFTV runs like lightning by comparison.




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everettpsycho
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  #3453545 16-Jan-2026 09:41
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I have a fire stick and Chromecast as we used to use the fire stick for British TV content that was unavailable here. Both are fine and can't say I've had issues with either platform. UI is pretty clean and simple, remotes are basic. They both serve you recommendations and Google definitely pushes ads but it's usually a movie from Disney Plus, and there's a row of movies that takes you to paid for services to rent them. One annoying thing on my Google TV in particular is it defaults to the home screen and you can't age restrict the ads unless you set up profiles and log in every time you boot it, so we have the ed it on to some not very child appropriate content before. I can't comment if Amazon also does this as we don't use the stick often enough with km the kids around.

 

The other thing to note on the fire stick is they are now running a different os that prevents side loading of untrusted apps, so if you want something not on the Amazon store you will be out of luck. Google still allows this for now to side step the issue.

richms
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  #3453558 16-Jan-2026 10:22
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freitasm:

 

These streamers (Amazon Fire TV, Google TV Streamer, Apple TV) don't have ads. They have suggested programs. 

 

 

Same thing. Images and video in my face that I dont care about. If its for apps I do not have a sub for, its an ad for that sub too.




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openmedia
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  #3453589 16-Jan-2026 13:00
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I use a bunch of Amazon firesticks, and in generally they work well. Just disable the auto play for trailers/media etc . You need to make sure you set the right location profile if you want the NZ TV services. Otherwise you can just use Kodi and associated add-ons.

 

I usually travel with one with wireguard enabled so it can access NZ services from overseas.

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

sparky1685
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  #3454012 18-Jan-2026 22:21
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It's not as plug and play as one of the TV sticks, but we ended up on a Raspberry Pi running a Kodi media centre version (first  LibreELEC, then OSMC). It suited us well having the flexibility to do a bit more on the box, such as run a browser for services that don't have an app. Kodi does have plugins available for a lot of services, but I think support for Netflix (which we don't use) might be a bit spotty.

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