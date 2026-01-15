For what its worth, I have a 2009 Panasonic plasma which has had a couple of generations of Amazon Fire TV stick attached to it.

The TV never had smarts, but I have all the apps and smarts I want through the Fire TV stick.

The TV is just set to use the HDMI port that the fire TV stick is hooked up to.

The Fire TV stick remote turns the TV on/off, controls the volume/mute and all the navigation in the Fire TV menu.

The AFTV is very responsive and with a fast easy to use interface.

There is an HD model and a 4K model - I imagine you likely want the 4K model.

You will need to make yourself an Amazon account and you will need to log the stick into that - this is so you can access the app store and pop your desired apps on the stick.

(same as Googe play account required for a google stick).

I know people seem to get strong opnions on whether a Google equivalent device is better than the Amazon device. I have tried both and always found the AFTV easier to live with - but thats just my opinion.

You are wise to keep a perfectly good TV and just add the smarts to it.

Not totally relevent to your questions, but my brother in law had issues with his 2 year old android 'smart' TV recently. Admittedly it was a budget brand - but the interface was so slow and sluggish. This mainly becase TV manufacturers really skimp on memory and storage on their inbuild 'smarts' to the point where they become a nightmare to use - The AFTV runs like lightning by comparison.