I have a 2018 Samsung TV (model QA55Q7FNA), running the same (now very aged) version of Tizen it came with. I have it connected to my WIFI network. An Ethernet connection is not practical and the WIFI connection seems to be good. I am a user of the Sky Sport Now (SSN) app because sport is the only Sky content I watch. I do have a dish but watch all content through streaming.
SSN is not playing well at present and Sky Sport Now support acknowledge a problem with 2017 and 2018 Samsung TVs not being able to access the UHD channel and ESPN and ESPN2.
I had been considering a TV upgrade. However the price of a current TV with similar specs is at least $800. Considering the existing TV can show 4K resolution, an upgrade has no improvement to the visible performance as far as I can tell.
I am not that familiar with TV sticks - except that the latest Amazon Fire Stick is the preferred stick choice recommended by SSN. It plugs into an HDMI port and as I understand it relegates the role of the TV to video display only - with the stick controlling channel and app choices. The stick provides all the hardware needed to receive streams and get the result to its HDMI port, meaning that the processor in the TV has minimal impact. The user interface is a dedicated remote (similar to a TV) and a phone app.
Am I correct in my assessment?
What other sticks compare well to the Amazon Fire stick?