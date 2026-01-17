I was thinking of having a go at this myself, in the UK and Ireland I used to get these sort of alerts on my Apple watch which were pretty good.

I assume, you are going to run a scraper of the images as I didn’t think there was an api?

Then use that to map pixels and colours to an array of lat longs and overlay with your current location?

Trickier question is how you might anticipate rain, there is some interesting math required I would guess to know that in 7.5 mins time the rainy patch is going to be where you are, some sort of linear calculus which works ok if the rain moves consistently/is the same size as it goes (which isn't really true coz hills make it worse)?

Jon