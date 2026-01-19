Hi
I have a Arrow head house alarm oldone, No pin code.
Could you please help me to reset this to factory default.
There is a way to reset to factory settings, by turning off Ac & battary etc.
A2688 3202546-3
Highly appreciated
It looks like this model is also known as a Crow Power Wave 8 Lite.
You can find an installation manual here that talks through how to do a factory reset if you know the installer code. There's also a user manual available.
There doesn't appear to be a reset jumper on the main board that you can use, unlike some other Arrowhead panels, although the test point to the right of the barcode label might be something like that.
What are you trying to achieve by 'factory resetting'? and given the question, do you know how to then set it up again?
Pretty sure it's not a case of factory reset and everything just works...
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We do not have pin code, with out PIN canot do anything. If reset I can use default code or set up a new PIN.
You'll also need to setup all the zones, configure all the PIRs, what volatages are used for each zone, i.e. are their resistors in any PIR to pull up and down voltages.
I'm fairly sure it's not a case of factory reset and put in a new alarm code and away you go..
Would one of the old IP-Modules be a better path? https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Alarm+Systems/Modules/IP-MODULE.html
I was able to use this module, and then see the Installer Code and then do as I wanted...
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
We do not have any codes, any user guide etc. power disconncted now. As soon as power on, alarm sounds.
We canot reset. Your advice is appreciated.
Does it say what zone is activated on the panel?
Will help you narrow it down to which PIR is probably faulty, but yeah, it's not going to be a super easy DIY fix at a guess.
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
Alarm activates alway when power is on, needto reset the alarm first, then I can trace , my question is to find the code, or reset to factory settings.
Maybe disconnect the siren so you can see what is happening and what messages are on the alarm panel (if it has an LCD or lights)
CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB: Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440
Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX
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