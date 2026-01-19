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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Arrowhead house alarm need to recover factory setting s
mpj111

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#323809 19-Jan-2026 11:11
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Hi 

 

 

 

I have a Arrow head house alarm  oldone,  No pin code.

 

Could you please help me to  reset this to factory  default. 

 

There is a way   to reset to factory  settings,  by turning off Ac & battary etc.  

 

A2688    3202546-3

 

Highly appreciated

 

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xcubed
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  #3454238 19-Jan-2026 14:36
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It looks like this model is also known as a Crow Power Wave 8 Lite.

 

You can find an installation manual here that talks through how to do a factory reset if you know the installer code. There's also a user manual available.

 

There doesn't appear to be a reset jumper on the main board that you can use, unlike some other Arrowhead panels, although the test point to the right of the barcode label might be something like that.



mentalinc
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  #3454244 19-Jan-2026 14:56
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What are you trying to achieve by 'factory resetting'? and given the question, do you know how to then set it up again?

 

Pretty sure it's not a case of factory reset and everything just works...

 

 




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mpj111

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  #3454369 19-Jan-2026 16:43
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We do not have pin code,    with out PIN canot do anything.  If reset   I can use default code or set up a new PIN.



mentalinc
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  #3454372 19-Jan-2026 16:53
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You'll also need to setup all the zones, configure all the PIRs, what volatages are used for each zone, i.e. are their resistors in any PIR to pull up and down voltages.

I'm fairly sure it's not a case of factory reset and put in a new alarm code and away you go..

 

Would one of the old IP-Modules be a better path? https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Alarm+Systems/Modules/IP-MODULE.html 

 

I was able to use this module, and then see the Installer Code and then do as I wanted...




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

mpj111

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  #3454435 19-Jan-2026 20:09
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We do not have any   codes,  any user guide etc.   power disconncted now.  As soon as power on,  alarm sounds.   

 

We canot reset.  Your advice   is appreciated. 

mentalinc
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  #3454441 19-Jan-2026 20:44
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Does it say what zone is activated on the panel?

 

Will help you narrow it down to which PIR is probably faulty, but yeah, it's not going to be a super easy DIY fix at a guess.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

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mpj111

21 posts

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  #3454442 19-Jan-2026 20:58
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Alarm activates alway when power is on,  needto reset the alarm first,  then I can trace ,  my question is   to find the code,  or reset to factory settings. 

mentalinc
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  #3454444 19-Jan-2026 21:21
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Maybe disconnect the siren so you can see what is happening and what messages are on the alarm panel (if it has an LCD or lights)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

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