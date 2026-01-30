Hi

We had a basic weather station where the indoor sensor and wife-friendly display was on the fridge and an outdoor sensor was on a deck post not too far away. That died and I've tried a Yolink hub and two temperature/moisture sensors successfully but would like to move back to a fridge-mounted display that shows indoor and outdoor temperatures and humidity. Remote viewing from a smartphone app is important (indoor and outdoor temps are the key thing we want to be able to check). Wind and rain sensors would be a bonus but not required. Historical data capture or the ability to upload data are not important to us.

Can anyone recommend such a beast based on personal experience?

I can research and find something, but real-world experiences can of course vary. For example, our last weather station chewed batteries at an unexpectedly high rate and the outdoor unit had really poor range.