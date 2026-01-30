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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Recommend a wife-friendly app-enabled home weather station
Dynamic

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#323886 30-Jan-2026 08:27
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Hi

 

We had a basic weather station where the indoor sensor and wife-friendly display was on the fridge and an outdoor sensor was on a deck post not too far away.  That died and I've tried a Yolink hub and two temperature/moisture sensors successfully but would like to move back to a fridge-mounted display that shows indoor and outdoor temperatures and humidity.  Remote viewing from a smartphone app is important (indoor and outdoor temps are the key thing we want to be able to check).  Wind and rain sensors would be a bonus but not required.  Historical data capture or the ability to upload data are not important to us.

 

Can anyone recommend such a beast based on personal experience?

 

I can research and find something, but real-world experiences can of course vary.  For example, our last weather station chewed batteries at an unexpectedly high rate and the outdoor unit had really poor range.




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Obraik
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  #3457219 30-Jan-2026 11:54
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I've had an Ecowitt WS90 for almost two years now and it's been great. It mostly powers itself from charging a supercap via its solar panels, with two AA batteries that supplement power on longer nights - I'm still on the original AA's I put in it so it really only sips from those. If you want other sensors beyond what the weather stations comes with, you can always buy those seperately and pair them with the same station, like I did with a few soil moisure sensors. I'm also looking to add on an air quality sensor soon so I can automatically turn off the ERV when someone has a bonfire going nearby.

 

They do come with optional displays that you can use with them, or you can do what I did and intergrate it into Home Assistant (all done locally, no cloud) with your own friendly dashboards that shows the information you want to see




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richms
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  #3457222 30-Jan-2026 12:00
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If you are looking for a display to show things from home assistant in a nice way, look at either the CYD cheap yellow display projects, or there are smaller "bitcoin" or "weather" displays all over aliex for a few bucks that can also be reflashed with esphome, but some lack the USB to uart so are a little bit more work.

 

 

Have had it down to $9 in bundle deals

 

 

Got some from bundles for $16 or so a little while back.




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littlehead
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  #3457227 30-Jan-2026 12:10
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Obraik:

 

I've had an Ecowitt WS90 for almost two years now and it's been great. 

 

 

Ecowitt is what I went with for my parents who wanted a weather station on their "holiday" home.  Ecowitt can be confusing about what kits and models come with what and which supports/compatible with which stuff, either stations, sensors and screens. Think I eventually settled on a HP2551 and some moisture sensors. At the time there were the new non-moving wind/rain sensors coming out, but they reported to be unreliable so went old school. Apart from regular cleaning of spiders, and one battery replacement, been fine. The indoor screen is great for quick glances, and they can use the Ecowitt app for history or remotely. I also set it to output to Weatherunderground, so they can link others to it without app.

 

 

 

When I was doing my research about 3 years ago this forum was a great resource for seeing differences and models/compatibility. Bought it all from Amazon AU in the end so all correct frequency.

 

 



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  #3457247 30-Jan-2026 12:30
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The WS90 is one of those no moving parts stations. I can't say I've noticed any terribly inaccurate readings from it but I'm also not expecting it to be super precise. For just knowing how heavy the rain has been or how windy it is, it's perfectly suitable for that and means no real maintenance required.




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TommySharp
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  #3458583 4-Feb-2026 09:42
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I'd also recommend Ecowitt!

Dynamic

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  #3458606 4-Feb-2026 10:27
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Thank you, everyone.  The Ecowitt stuff looks like the way to go.




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farcus
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  #3458649 4-Feb-2026 12:04
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Dynamic:

 

Thank you, everyone.  The Ecowitt stuff looks like the way to go.

 



I have had a Fine Offsett (Ecowitt) WH2950 for nearly ten years. Still going strong. Think I have only changed the batteris twice - and not because it was needed but I had the station down for cleaning so did it at that time.
When it eventually dies  I would definitley rep[lace it with another Ecowitt station

shanes
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  #3458664 4-Feb-2026 12:59
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richms:

 

If you are looking for a display to show things from home assistant in a nice way, look at either the CYD cheap yellow display projects, or there are smaller "bitcoin" or "weather" displays all over aliex for a few bucks that can also be reflashed with esphome, but some lack the USB to uart so are a little bit more work.

 

 

Have had it down to $9 in bundle deals

 

 

I have one of these, the firmware it came with had the ability to do a firmware update OTA, it accepted an esphome bin file, so the lack of USB uart wasn't a problem.

timmmay
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  #3458694 4-Feb-2026 14:01
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I think the most wife friendly weather station is a window...

richms
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  #3458755 4-Feb-2026 14:33
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shanes:

 

I have one of these, the firmware it came with had the ability to do a firmware update OTA, it accepted an esphome bin file, so the lack of USB uart wasn't a problem.

 

 

TBH I never powered the second one up with the stock firmware and my first had the uart on it. Good to know. I might get a few more because the when they are $9 next.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3458770 4-Feb-2026 15:57
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For completion, you can use your favorite photo app. 😉




     

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  #3458771 4-Feb-2026 16:18
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Any and all weather Apps are wife friendly




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MikeAqua
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  #3458785 4-Feb-2026 16:45
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We have eco-witt 7 sensor unit connected to HA.  We use a pi zero 2W and a 4" e-ink display. The display is basically acting as a HA kiosk and pointing at a simple composite dashboard that shows basic weather info and a few other unrelated things around the home. 

 

We went with e-ink to minimise ambient light, so it can sit beside the bed and not be intrusive. We have an android tablet for displaying more detail in the living area.




Mike

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  #3459183 5-Feb-2026 20:53
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Purely out of interest, I wonder what the female Geekzone members feel about this thread.  i.e. I think if I asked about a weather station a Māori could understand, or one a Jew could understand, then (quite rightly) the Mods would be all over it.  Yet a thread and lots of posts about the ability of a woman to understand a weather station seems to be totally fine with everyone.  Just curious...

Tinkerisk
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  #3459185 5-Feb-2026 20:56
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Earbanean:

 

Purely out of interest, I wonder what the female Geekzone members feel about this thread.  i.e. I think if I asked about a weather station a Māori could understand, or one a Jew could understand, then (quite rightly) the Mods would be all over it.  Yet a thread and lots of posts about the ability of a woman to understand a weather station seems to be totally fine with everyone.  Just curious...

 

 

The answer lies in the implicit nature of the question and... you don't have to take everything totally seriously. 😁




     

  • Qui nihil scit, omnia credere debet. - He who knows nothing must believe everything.
  • Firewalls do NOT stop dragons! Really!
  • I avoid Big Tech. They try hard to dictate technology and „culture“ across borders.
  • In effect we have everything to hide from someone, and no idea who „someone“ is.

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