I have 2 of the old Clever Kash devices that my kids no longer use.

So here I am wondering if we could bring them up to date by replacing the internals with something more modern.

I've cracked one open and it's all 2015 based Bluetooth Low Energy based so I'm thinking we could design a new PCB based on the ESP32 chip and hopefully do some kind of drop in replacement.

I'm thinking it also needs a microphone then we can make it a ESPHome based smart speaker that works with home assistant.

I've got some experience coding for the ESP32 with ESPHome but mainly using off the shelf parts so wouldn't know the first thing about designing and making a PCB... But maybe there is a fellow enthusiast whom I could team up with to get this done?