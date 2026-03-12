Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Issues with alexa ring and std ip cameras?
gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

#324210 12-Mar-2026 14:39
Send private message

I am experiencing something weird all my ring cameras except my front door bell one have lost connection On alexa all my devices have lost connection. thetwo ip cameras lost connection rebooted router re installed iphone app etc 

 

any ideas?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic
richms
29600 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10638

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3469488 12-Mar-2026 14:44
Send private message

Seen this when a router was updated and WPA3 got turned on. Had to turn it off for cameras to come back online.




Richard rich.ms



gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3469501 12-Mar-2026 15:56
Send private message

richms:

 

Seen this when a router was updated and WPA3 got turned on. Had to turn it off for cameras to come back online.

 

 

what should it be set on?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

richms
29600 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10638

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3469504 12-Mar-2026 16:04
Send private message

For most 2.4GHz consumer stuff WPA2 is all they support, even a 3 and 2 mixed network will break so many things.




Richard rich.ms



gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3469508 12-Mar-2026 16:25
Send private message

in the app for Orbi on my phone it says WPA2-Personal is selected 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3469649 13-Mar-2026 12:13
Send private message

spooky a day later its all come back !




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

fe31nz
1322 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 448


  #3469868 13-Mar-2026 22:40
Send private message

Maybe a neighbour started using the same channels as you and having the same problems, and has now changed to different channels.

 
 
 
 

Shop on-line at New World now for your groceries (affiliate link).
gnfb

2729 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 205

ID Verified

  #3470046 14-Mar-2026 12:08
Send private message

Its a mystery but because Alexa commends ring and my ip cameras had problems could have been slingshot changing something or is it two degrees? anyway crisis over back to "alexa turn on the bedroom light"




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
Email Me

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 