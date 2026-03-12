I am experiencing something weird all my ring cameras except my front door bell one have lost connection On alexa all my devices have lost connection. thetwo ip cameras lost connection rebooted router re installed iphone app etc
any ideas?
I am experiencing something weird all my ring cameras except my front door bell one have lost connection On alexa all my devices have lost connection. thetwo ip cameras lost connection rebooted router re installed iphone app etc
any ideas?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
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richms:
Seen this when a router was updated and WPA3 got turned on. Had to turn it off for cameras to come back online.
what should it be set on?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
in the app for Orbi on my phone it says WPA2-Personal is selected
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
spooky a day later its all come back !
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
Maybe a neighbour started using the same channels as you and having the same problems, and has now changed to different channels.
Its a mystery but because Alexa commends ring and my ip cameras had problems could have been slingshot changing something or is it two degrees? anyway crisis over back to "alexa turn on the bedroom light"
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
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