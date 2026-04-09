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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Older Kindles end of support
johno1234

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#324435 9-Apr-2026 12:10
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I have a first gen Kindle Paperwhite. Have received the email below that they will cut it off from purchasing kindle eBooks.

 

Thanks Amazon for making sure that I will never, ever purchase one of your eBook readers again, you dickheads.

 

___________________________________

 

  Dear Customer,Thank you for being a longtime Kindle customer. We're glad our devices have served you well for as long as they have. Starting May 20, 2026 — 14 to 18 years after their initial launches — we are discontinuing support for Kindle devices released in 2012 or earlier. Here's what this means for you:* You can continue to read books already downloaded on these devices, but you will not be able to purchase, borrow, or download additional books on them after that date.* If you deregister or factory reset these devices, you will not be able to re-register or use these devices in any way.Affected devices include Kindle 1st and 2nd Generation, Kindle DX and DX Graphite, Kindle Keyboard, Kindle 4, Kindle Touch, Kindle 5, and Kindle Paperwhite 1st Generation.To minimize any disruption, we're offering a promotional code for 20% off select new Kindle devices B4PT5XAJ74 as well as a $20 eBook credit that will be automatically added to your account after purchasing a new device (valid through June 20th, 2026, 11:59pm PST - Terms and Conditions apply). Our newer Kindle devices bring meaningful improvements in screen quality, performance and accessibility — and you'll have access to your complete Kindle library and the Kindle Store. You can also continue to read all your books on our free Kindle apps (Android, iOS, Mac, and PC) and Kindle for Web.If you have any questions or require assistance, please visit https://www.amazon.com/help/kindle/devicedeprecation.Sincerely,The Kindle Team

 

 

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mudguard
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  #3479440 9-Apr-2026 12:27
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How old is the first generation paper white?

 

I got the same email but I bought my first Kindle in 2011, no idea which version , had a full keyboard. Only replaced it recently as I bent it!!



freitasm
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  #3479449 9-Apr-2026 12:39
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I have had a Kindle since the 3G version, back in 2007, and have had multiple versions since then. I would be surprised if any 15-year-old Kindle still had a battery life that would allow someone freedom from cables for more than 20 minutes.

 

I also guess the old Kindles can't be updated with the latest SSL and certificates, therefore not being up to current security standards.




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askelon
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  #3479462 9-Apr-2026 13:14
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My mother was most unhappy with her email about that today.  She has the first paperwhite and it still going strong.  I recommended she get a kobo (which I have) so she can then lease books from the library.  Not sure shes had her kindle for 15 years though.



mattwnz
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  #3479535 9-Apr-2026 15:18
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I am guessing people can still use third party software to manually upload books onto them?

granada29
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  #3479538 9-Apr-2026 15:22
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I recently (2 months ago) replaced my Kindle 4. It had a blotch on the display and the battery was only good for about a day and a half. Still working OK for such and old device.

 

I'm not surprised Amazon are dropping support as their back-end systems must be full of cruft to provide backward compatibility.

 

However, I think you should still be able to load books over USB after using Calibre to convert newer formats to MOBI.

Earbanean
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  #3479539 9-Apr-2026 15:23
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mattwnz:

 

I am guessing people can still use this party software to manually upload books onto them?

 

 

Yep, we borrow books from the Auckland Public Library and side load them onto our kindles.  I don't see that changing.  So, I guess we're unaffected, other than for titles that aren't available from the library, but are available on Amazon - and there are a few.

 
 
 
 

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farcus
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  #3479543 9-Apr-2026 15:42
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freitasm:

 

I have had a Kindle since the 3G version, back in 2007, and have had multiple versions since then. I would be surprised if any 15-year-old Kindle still had a battery life that would allow someone freedom from cables for more than 20 minutes.

 

I also guess the old Kindles can't be updated with the latest SSL and certificates, therefore not being up to current security standards.

 


My Kindle Keyboard purchased September 2010 still going strong. Charge it about once every three to four weeks. Use it every day.
Haven't received the Amazon email though.

Handsomedan
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  #3479545 9-Apr-2026 16:06
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2nd hand iPad mini. Paperwhite screen protector. Kindle app. 
sorted. 




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mattwnz
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  #3479550 9-Apr-2026 16:19
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A backlit LCD screen is very different to E ink for many reasons including potentially less eye fatigue with e ink. 

Handsomedan
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  #3479558 9-Apr-2026 18:10
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mattwnz:

 

A backlit LCD screen is very different to E ink for many reasons including potentially less eye fatigue with e ink. 

 

 

Am aware. have both. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

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