Has anyone here got recent experience with the roller blind automation system available from Rod & Blinds?

From what I can gather, each blind is controlled via RF with a remote, and each remote can control up to 15 blinds.

But they also have a Wi-Fi hub that allows the blinds to be controlled by an app on your phone.

https://www.rodsandblinds.co.nz/product/catalogue/accessories-and-spare-parts/accessories-and-spare-parts/townsend-townsend-wifi-hub

The hub is branded as "Townsend & Townsend" but in the description it mentions it uses Tuya for the smarts.

Based on this, I would be hopeful that the hub could be paired to Home Assistant with the Tuya integration, but am wondering if anyone here has first-hand experience in doing this?

Thanks for any info you can share.