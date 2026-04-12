SpookyAwol

Has anyone managed to find a battery operated open/close sensor for outdoor use?
They seem hard to come by. At best I can put an existing aquara sensor in a waterproof box.
Also interested...
I installed an aqara one on our gate over 3 years ago and it's still going fine.
It is slightly protected from the weather, but not by much. I initially covered the edges with silicon (looks a bit grimy now...). When I had to change the battery I just used a razor to slice through the silicon, and then just pushed it pack together after, still no issues.
Still waiting to see how long it lasts, but for how much they cost on ali, over 3 years seems fine.
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