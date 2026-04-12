AlphaAlfalfaSprout

Does anyone have recommendations for good quality power boards?

Most of them use a horrible contact sleeve design that bites excessively and makes the plug difficult to extract. I have some awful ones from Goldair etc. that grip so hard that the top of the board bows upward every time you pull a plug out and releases with a bang. They never 'break in'. After years of use they are just as bad. Body flex, creaking, grinding and resistance upon insertion, and having to position the plug at just the right angle - almost every board I've bought in the last 15 years has been terrible.

The last one I bought was a Belkin SRB004AU2M. The construction was feather light and there was a piece of plastic rattling around inside it right out of the box. The whole thing felt cheap and nasty while costing $75. The USB-C charging circuitry also failed violently after a month of use, with a loud pop and scorch marks around the port. There wasn't even anything connected to the USB ports at the time. I'm sure that was a rare failure, but it further soured my experience with the product. The same old issue of overall cheapness and difficult ports would remain anyway.

In several aspects, these 'SpikeFree' units are the best I've found:

https://www.hamer.co.nz/inventory/product/1222/spikefree-6-outlet-metal-cased-surge-protected-plugbox

The entire casing is metal with zero flex. The glossy coating is easy to clean, and the white doesn't turn yellow like plastic. Best of all, they use a superb contact design. The sockets feel firmly anchored. Insertion/withdrawal from the sockets is smooth and easy, yet the grip is firm.

HOWEVER, the switches let the whole board down. The switch mechanisms are liable to fail after a year or so and the neon lights within the switches usually start flickering after months. I also don't like the presence of the obnoxiously bright lights in the first place. They are OK for a workshop environment but terrible for the home. Since the lights are inside the switch, you can't even cover them easily.

If they would only make them without the switch and maybe some higher capacity variations (they only come in 3, 4, and 6 sockets) these would be my holy grail power boards.

Looking for alternatives.