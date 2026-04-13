tehgerbil:

Hi Geekzone,
Bought kids smartwatch as there were a lot of free and unrestricted ways of using the watch.
The listing stated:
- The Adventurer 2 Smartwatch requires a 4G SIM card and Spacetalk app subscription for the parent to manage the device functions and monitor their child's activity. Spacetalk app charge of NZD$8.99 per month for unlimited devices will apply and be billed through your Apple Store or Google Play account when using third-party SIM card providers. Two week trial included.
However certain features were functional for free - Managing contacts, in-app messaging and location tracking.
Company has emailed me to say "oopsies that was never meant to be free" and are now locking basic functions behind a paywall 9 months after purchase
This feels incredibly insidious and I want a refund of the purchase price to take my money elsewhere.
Given they explicitly do not state what features were free, what are my chances?
I'd argue after 9 months there's a certain expectation of various functions remaining free as those functions were neither listed as explicit paid nor free in writing at time of purchase.
After this change, without spending $9 the $274 watch is basically a brick.
Thank you for any advice you're able to offer.