tehgerbil:

Hi Geekzone,



Bought kids smartwatch as there were a lot of free and unrestricted ways of using the watch.



The listing stated:

The Adventurer 2 Smartwatch requires a 4G SIM card and Spacetalk app subscription for the parent to manage the device functions and monitor their child's activity. Spacetalk app charge of NZD$8.99 per month for unlimited devices will apply and be billed through your Apple Store or Google Play account when using third-party SIM card providers. Two week trial included.

However certain features were functional for free - Managing contacts, in-app messaging and location tracking.

Company has emailed me to say "oopsies that was never meant to be free" and are now locking basic functions behind a paywall 9 months after purchase

This feels incredibly insidious and I want a refund of the purchase price to take my money elsewhere.

Given they explicitly do not state what features were free, what are my chances?



I'd argue after 9 months there's a certain expectation of various functions remaining free as those functions were neither listed as explicit paid nor free in writing at time of purchase.

After this change, without spending $9 the $274 watch is basically a brick.





Thank you for any advice you're able to offer.