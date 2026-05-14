Labrakadabrador

Hi all

I've been looking to purchase a Retroid Pocket 6 console, but the official site has long waits and that puts me off. I've found this 'local' site that claims to have them in stock, but it's a company that I've never come across before.

https://tech-essentials.co.nz/

Does anyone here have experience with this site? Are they reliable? Any negative experiences? Don't really want to pull the trigger when I can't find anything about them online, or having searched here!

Thanks in advance for any advice