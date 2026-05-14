Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Any experience with Tech-Essentials.co.nz?
Labrakadabrador

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7

ID Verified

#324694 14-May-2026 08:38
Send private message quote this post

Hi all

 

I've been looking to purchase a Retroid Pocket 6 console, but the official site has long waits and that puts me off. I've found this 'local' site that claims to have them in stock, but it's a company that I've never come across before. 

 

https://tech-essentials.co.nz/

 

Does anyone here have experience with this site? Are they reliable? Any negative experiences? Don't really want to pull the trigger when I can't find anything about them online, or having searched here!

 

Thanks in advance for any advice

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
meow
13627 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10992

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3490768 14-May-2026 08:49
Send private message quote this post

NZ company, domain name was registered "11 February 2025", information about them stacks up.

 

But they appear to be drop shipping based on the "free delivery worldwide"




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



Labrakadabrador

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7

ID Verified

  #3490771 14-May-2026 08:52
Send private message quote this post

Yeah they also talk about utilising "shipping partners worldwide" which would add to the drop shipped theory. 

 

 

 

I worry that I'm effectively paying them to buy from retroid and that it's just a more expensive pathway to a long wait, despite them saying that they have the consoles in stock. Was just interested in the general experience of the hive mind with the site given they're the only local business showing stock!

CokemonZ
1120 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 315


  #3490772 14-May-2026 08:58
Send private message quote this post

no, but red flags abound.

 

Free shipping worldwide right at the top? Every currency in the world listed.......for a .co.nz doman?

 

Looking up the company up on the companies office says they provide social services.....

 

 

View All Details

 

Support email uses a different domain than the store: support@tech-essentials.store

 

At the very least before you buy try calling the number listed at the bottom of the page.

 

 

 

Yes - I have been scammed in a similar situation :(

 

 



Labrakadabrador

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7

ID Verified

  #3490773 14-May-2026 09:00
Send private message quote this post

You're all doing the lords work here, I'd have no idea how to come across this information, so I'll steer clear!

 

Thanks all, you've most likely saved my bacon 😂

CokemonZ
1120 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 315


  #3490774 14-May-2026 09:01
Send private message quote this post

Whoops - didn't read the about us page.

 

I have seen scams where sites pretend to be legitmate NZ companies by copying info from the companies office.

 

Thats what I assumed was happening here.

 

Maybe they are legit - but a drop shipping store as said above.

FriggenMark
1 post

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


  #3490790 14-May-2026 09:48
Send private message quote this post

I've bought directly from Retroid twice in the past, the most recent time was August 2025. I didn't have any issues with deliveries or tracking the order during the process.

 

 

 

I'd say buying directly from them is better than any reseller.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
Labrakadabrador

41 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7

ID Verified

  #3490795 14-May-2026 10:07
Send private message quote this post

Current wait times due to the chip shortage ordering direct from Retroid are >2 months - lots of chatter about it on Reddit and retroid appear to have stuck their head in the sand rather than communicating or addressing the issue directly.

 

I have a lot of travel coming up before that, so was looking to avoid that wait, whilst obviously being aware that this might come at a cost premium. These look like the perfect balance between my Steam Deck (too big) and RG35XX (too uncomfortable).

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 