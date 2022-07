I haven't been in a position where I've been on call for over 30 years, so I can't advise on suitable rates, but thought I'd share how it used to work with one previous employer, who I considered to be pretty generous at the time.

We worked three shifts, 24 hours a day, five days a week. The team who worked day shift were on call for the weekend (so once every three weeks) and each team had two people who could perform on call duties (so I'd be on once every six weeks, but would often take the other guy's weekends as he didn't like doing it and I appreciated the money).

For each day we got:

1. a fixed "on call allowance", equivalent to about two hours' pay for me, whether you got called or not, and

2. a minimum of four hours' pay if we were called in, or time worked (rounded up to the next half hour) if there longer than four hours in a day

Saturdays at time and a half, Sundays and public holidays at double time - no days off in lieu back then.

For each call-out (you could sometimes be called two or three times a day) we got:

3. mileage allowance or reimbursement of taxi fare.

If you were there for longer than four hours on any one call-out:

4. meal allowance.

1 and 2 were taxable, 3 and 4 were not. And of course there were no cell phones back then, so you had to stay home all weekend waiting for your landline to ring.

