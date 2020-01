frankv: Driving to/from home to place of work is not tax-deductible. Driving from one place of work to another is. I guess if you're working from home, then it is all deductible. But you better be able to prove to IRD that you do indeed work from home.

The OP is a contractor, I’m guessing in the IT industry. If he works from home, on assignment, then occasional trips would be a business expense. If he travels most days to a customer’s office, for three months, then that would not be a deductible expense. Here’s why:

IRD apples a ‘what is reasonable’ test. It is a reasonable business expense if travel is a standard business practice, for example a plumber travels to multiple different locations to conduct business. An IT contractor working for 12 months at MSD (God forbid) travels to the same MSD office every day, to and from home. That is not travel as a standard business process, and is therefore not deductible.

If the IT contractor travelled to a different MSD office at his expense 4 times in the 12 months, to conduct business, then that would be deductible.

Deductible expenses need to be logged and evidenced.

So - it’s not whether you work from home or not, it’s whether the travel is part of the process of conducting business.