One dynamic and forward-thinking web designer with a minimum of five years experience. This is an opportunity to make your own way in the wonderfully competitive world of web design and digital marketing.

I am looking for an astute partner to handle the web design and development side of things for my web design business. I am looking for specific qualities and am not in a rush. Past experience means I now know what I require in terms of a potential work colleague and business partner.

I have an exciting new idea that I want to implement to enable better returns and a more stable client base.

Leave the sales and business development side of things to someone else so get to do what you do best. This gives you free time to do what you do best. Web design!

Qualities needed from my potential partner:

An excellent level of written and spoken English

Initiative

Excellent communication skills. You will need to communicate with the client to understand their business and their goals and be able to translate their vision into an outstanding website. You understand that design is about problem-solving, communication, and people. You will need to be able to communicate with your work colleagues in a timely manner

Forward-thinking, proactive and dynamic. You understand that this is about not sitting back and waiting for things to happen. You recognize you have to look to the future, be across changes to the industry and make things happen.

Be across UX and UI and understand the difference between the two

Willing to take risks

Motivated and a problem solver

What you will receive:

Be on the ground floor for an exciting new opportunity

Get to be your own boss

Have your ideas listened too and shape your own future

Take a bigger chunk of the earnings pie

Develop a new set of business skills

Location: Auckland