Human
2977 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#270406 7-May-2020 20:59
Hoping someone here will be able to enlighten me to what the scale of hourly rates for a casual/contract role working on the following;

 

 

 

- Updating website content
- SOE (ensuring good search rankings, etc.)
- Organising email campaigns
- Social media presence + some kind of social media strategy/advertising 
- dealing with online queries
- Plus probably other tasks.

 

I happen to come across a need in a small business for this today and they're interested in chatting about providing these services for a while.

 

While I work in IT (working in Infrastructure, Cyber Sec, Risk and Cloud), I'm not really in touch with going rates for the above work.

 

Wanting to get an idea here before I discuss further with the company (to avoid over/under charging for services). 

 

The role will either be casual (as needed) if they want me to manage going forward, or contract (stint up front to get them up to speed) if they decide to take it over themselves.





xpd

Budget Gamer
10500 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2479000 8-May-2020 07:35
TBH, that sounds like a full time job as a marketing staff member, not a casual thing. 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Human
2977 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2479042 8-May-2020 08:59
xpd:

 

TBH, that sounds like a full time job as a marketing staff member, not a casual thing. 

 

 

It's a bit of an odd situation, created by a perfect storm really (not just COVID). 
I definitely don't see it being full time, as it is a very small business, and things like online queries may just be dealt with by the owner - I would likely just be giving a hand to start with and then training them to take over that. I just wanted to make sure I had accounted for it in case.

 

 

 

 





 
 
 
 


2067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484346 15-May-2020 11:46
xpd:

 

TBH, that sounds like a full time job as a marketing staff member, not a casual thing. 

 

 

The problem is the staffer will have no idea about how to maintain the actual website : patches, updates etc
Small/medium  Companies never seem to do that . They have a website built for them, someones by a brother/cousin/son etc , then never maintained (cough cough Wordpress left unpatched)

 

Specialist services to Maintain websites should be easier to sell to potential customers, if you tell them their unmaintained website is open to hacking attacks .
:-)

15896 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2484512 15-May-2020 15:56
Maybe $80 - $150 per hour. Lower end for an independent, higher end for a firm.

662 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2484664 15-May-2020 20:52
Aaroona:

 

Hoping someone here will be able to enlighten me to what the scale of hourly rates for a casual/contract role working on the following;

 

...

 

 

Interesting question.

 

From current experience, looks like we have a sellers market now - for senior developers anyway.

 

Not sure why so many devs are looking for work. One theory is the private sector has been hit hard by the lockdown?

16151 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484678 15-May-2020 21:34
Dealing with online enquires would be the businesses responsibility. It is no different to them answering the phone. A web designer may not be an expert in all those things either such as SEO and social media marketing as the are companies that solely specialise in solely those topics

135 posts

Master Geek


  #2484706 15-May-2020 22:47
Aaroona:

 

Hoping someone here will be able to enlighten me to what the scale of hourly rates for a casual/contract role working on the following;

 

 

 

- Updating website content
- SOE (ensuring good search rankings, etc.)
- Organising email campaigns
- Social media presence + some kind of social media strategy/advertising 
- dealing with online queries
- Plus probably other tasks.

 

I happen to come across a need in a small business for this today and they're interested in chatting about providing these services for a while.

 

While I work in IT (working in Infrastructure, Cyber Sec, Risk and Cloud), I'm not really in touch with going rates for the above work.

 

Wanting to get an idea here before I discuss further with the company (to avoid over/under charging for services). 

 

The role will either be casual (as needed) if they want me to manage going forward, or contract (stint up front to get them up to speed) if they decide to take it over themselves.

 

I know someone who specializes in Online Marketing. I will ask him.

 
 
 
 


16151 posts

Uber Geek


  #2484721 16-May-2020 00:15
Some companies offer virtual admin services for business that may cover some of those things. But things like SEO wouldn't really fit into that.

135 posts

Master Geek


  #2485526 18-May-2020 12:08
Aaroona:

 

Hoping someone here will be able to enlighten me to what the scale of hourly rates for a casual/contract role working on the following;

 

 

 

- Updating website content
- SOE (ensuring good search rankings, etc.)
- Organising email campaigns
- Social media presence + some kind of social media strategy/advertising 
- dealing with online queries
- Plus probably other tasks.

 

I happen to come across a need in a small business for this today and they're interested in chatting about providing these services for a while.

 

While I work in IT (working in Infrastructure, Cyber Sec, Risk and Cloud), I'm not really in touch with going rates for the above work.

 

Wanting to get an idea here before I discuss further with the company (to avoid over/under charging for services). 

 

The role will either be casual (as needed) if they want me to manage going forward, or contract (stint up front to get them up to speed) if they decide to take it over themselves.

 

 

My friend says:

 

 

 

Hey man. I’d say the rate would be anywhere between 30-45 an hour  

 

11:20 AM

 

Cheers - would that be a guesstimate though or do you know for sure?      

 

That’s pretty for sure other than if someone was an specialist in SEO or email marketing would be more like 60-70 an hour

 

 

