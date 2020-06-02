I've been quietly doing online study over the last few months and am getting near the end of it, so have started looking around at vacancies.

I see a few roles here and there allowing you to work remotely, ie, across the world, not just "work at home, away from the office across town". Has anyone on here done this before? Obviously the interview would be over Skype, etc - but what's it like working for a manager that doesn't live anywhere near you and who you may never meet? Just curious as to how/if it all works.