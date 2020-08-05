Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I have acquired a new business which has an existing Wordpress site, I have moved this to a new host (Bluehost) and I think it is all up to date.

 

It is an old website and needs a lot of simplification. I have a very specific set of requirements for it. I have one pressingly urgent major issue in that it does not display any new images that I upload to media manager (thumbnails are blocked and I have spent numerous hours in many forums etc, tried many things and cannot get it to work - see homepage of www.myweddingmag.co.nz which shows a hyperlink to an image instead of the image displaying).

 

I also am using a very old theme and plan to update to Divi.

 

I need to spend more time on other aspects of my business so need help with the website. At first I need the below list done in pretty much that order, but would like a great freelancer on my virtual team for IT needs as and when they come up. I also appreciate agile ways of working.

 

  • Install Divi on staging site and test etc before migrating to main site
  • Repair thumbnail / images not displaying issue (I'm wondering if a new theme will be enough to fix this though)
  • Hide a bunch of menus
  • Get form integrations working so I can get new subscribers
  • Set up a woocommerce plugin and test some products
  • Check site patches etc are all up to date and advise on further security options

Is anyone looking for freelance work? Not sure what the going rate is, but am open to people contacting me and letting me know their expected rate.

 

Many thanks

 

Amy

Hi Amy,

 

I can occasionally help with all the above, PM me if you're interested.




helping others at evgenyk.nz

