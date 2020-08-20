Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
American mechanical engineer looking for work visa. She works for Virgin Galatic.


I have a niece. She's a mechanical engineer currently working for Richard Branson's spaceflight company "Virgin Galactic."

She's one of the few mechanical engineers who hasn't been laid off, since she considered a "go to" employee.

However she's working from home in California, and wondering how much longer "Virgin Galatic" will be around.

She's sent a cold CV to Rocket Lab, but she's open to any opportunities.

She is 34 years old has no children, and is unmarried.

I'm paying for her air fare, quarantine, giving her a car, and willing to sign a lease on a furnished apartment for her.

She looking for a salary of NZD $75,000/year.

Again she'll need work visa sponsorship.

You can send me a PM.

Are you sure she can enter NZ under current circumstances? - Even if you're willing to pay for everything.

 

 

You've got a snowballs chance in hell unless she's being employed on a government funded job through the likes of the provincial Growth Fund. A totally unessential job like this will do it Cambridge All Weather Race Track

 

I know of visa applicants, for jobs vital for the support of essential industries offering above the required minimum salary, who have been denied visas. Also her salary level is below that being stated as a requirement for visas at this time.




You may be right.

Suspension of overseas visa applications and introduction of EOI fees

Friday, 31 July 2020

From 10 August 2020 Immigration New Zealand will be ... temporarily suspending overseas visa applications.

...

"Temporary visa suspensions for overseas applicants
From 10 August, people outside of New Zealand will not be able to apply for temporary visas for 3 months.

The following offshore temporary entry class visa applications are not affected:
  • relationship-based visas for partners and dependent children of New Zealand citizens and residents
  • visas for diplomatic, consular and official staff and accompanying dependants
  • Antarctic Traveller Visitor visas and Antarctic Work visas
  • Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Limited visas. fruit pickers

Since the border closure, we have not been processing visas for overseas applicants unless they meet the strict border exception criteria. This is because legally INZ is unable to grant visas to people who are unlikely to meet entry requirements. However, people have continued to submit visa applications expecting their applications to be processed.

Temporarily suspending visa applications means:
  • we will be in a better place to process new applications when border restrictions change, and
  • applicants will not lose money on paying for applications that cannot be processed at this time.
This suspension does not apply to residence class visa applications as these applications take longer to process and may be less impacted by border restrictions.

If you intend to apply for a temporary class visa, do not undergo a medical examination unless you have been advised to do so by Immigration New Zealand."

If she is not a Citizen or permanent resident, then she will need a border exception,  and to get one she will need a 100K+ job offer.... and as mentioned above, that's unlikely

 

https://www.immigration.govt.nz/about-us/covid-19/covid-19-information-for-employers#border-exceptions

 

Criteria for long term critical workers

 

A worker coming to New Zealand for the long term (six months or longer) is considered an ‘other critical worker’ if they meet one of the criteria for short term workers and:

 

  • they earn at least twice the median salary (currently NZD $106,080 a year), or

