I've become available to start a new position as soon as possible.

What I can bring to the table are my natural skills to hit the ground running and as well as an ability to listen to both the end-user and the business to interpret this into a low-level design document then see this all through to implementation, inclusive of staged testing and verification strategies.

As I was classically trained as a computer technician where I learned about the ICT environment from the inside out. After working as a computer technician for a few years, I moved into computer networking and project management, where I soon realized how important it is for meaningful Enterprise design that information is shared between stakeholders and getting the right balance is achieved between both systems and network architecture.

Enterprise architecture and project delivery seem to come naturally to me.

I believe that I'm strong across “all” areas of ICT, inclusive of business systems, service delivery, network and data communications, telephony, cloud infrastructure, and end-user computing.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely

Jason