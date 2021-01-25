Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsLooking to integrate Xero into your system? DBA / programmer available
kingdragonfly

7183 posts

Uber Geek


#281006 25-Jan-2021 09:44
Send private message

Xero is an extremely popular cloud-based accounting system, geared to small businesses, and is very popular in New Zealand, but also competes heavily with MYOB, an American firm.

Xero allows external companies to read / write from their accounting software. Xero has recently changed their interfaces, and in March this year, the old interface is being disabled.

The changes are so extensive that effectively any company using Xero's back-end interface now are almost starting over from scratch.

If your company makes business software, and you want to add a feature to read/write from Xero directly, drop me a private message.

I just did it for a farming software company. I've been a Microsoft developer / DBA since 1981.

My speciality is C#.Net / SQL databases / SSIS / SSAS / data warehouses, in particular large systems running in the Azure cloud.

I usually work on backends, but I do have experience in front-ends, such as Entity Framework, Javascript, HTML, CSS, ...

I'm also heavily trained and certified in the most recent Azure technologies.

I'm only interested in working from home, which is New Plymouth. My salary expectation is $95K or better. I'm only interested in long-term work.

Cheers

Create new topic
BlinkyBill
1443 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2641421 25-Jan-2021 10:17
Send private message

Have you thought about productising your solution, you could sell a product for $99.99 + an annual support package, and make $95k per month easily (all figures invented and you would need to work these out).

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 