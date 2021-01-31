Further to this post, and my previous posts "At a crossroads", "Notes from the digital rust belt" and "The driverless road ahead":

I've since been to a dev boot camp in the 2nd quarter 2019 after NZQA granted it student loan approval. While the course was enjoyable and the tutors & students very collegial, and I built on what I already knew, only about 3 of my 20+ cohort actually got work, and I wasn't one of the lucky few. Most have since dropped off the Linkedin radar or gone back to university. I registered for Summer of Tech the same year, and didn't even get a single response back - for that matter, neither did about 90% of SoT's applicants (an issue that was discussed in the Digital Skills Report). By the time the next SoT event came round, I was no longer eligible. I've kept promising myself not to throw any more good money after bad, and yet again I broke that promise. And this was even before COVID.

For all the talk of teaching kids to code, it's most certainly not for everyone, and I've come to realise it's not exactly for me either. Specialisterne NZ, which I've been pinning many of my hopes on, has been in development hell for the last 3-4 years, despite progress on the Accessibility Tick mark. And the much-touted Future of Work paper seems to have been put on the backburner by COVID. Meanwhile I continue to subsist on piecemeal testing projects, though they're all done by telecommuting and it's my single most preferred method of working.

During NZ's level 4 lockdown, I rediscovered the joys of 3D modelling, and eventually I hope to sell models on sites like Turbosquid. Here's a screencap of one of these models in progress, and a link to my Deviantart page: