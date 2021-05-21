Hey guys,

I am now at a stage where negotiating the salary with the new employer in email.

The hiring manager asked me about my expected salary when he was going to offer me a job at the final stage. I provided my expectation to him but it was different from the amount in my first interview because my situation has been changed.

I explained to him the reason and also mentioned I am flexible to discuss the expectation from the company.

And then he replied the email with me what's his expected salary range for the position and then the email came with below content.

Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are. If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch.

Did he imply he is going to rescind offer or asked me if I accept his offer or not? I've relied his email with accpeting his suggested salary range but I haven't had any replies from him from Wednesday.

I sent a follow up email this morning and still no reply.

My initial understanding is he was asking me to re consider the offer. But now I am not sure if I misunderstand his email or not. It would be appreciated if you could help me to understand it.

Thanks in advance!!

Cheers,