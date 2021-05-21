Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsJobsEnglish native speaker please come in - help me to understand this job email content
jakzhi

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#285861 21-May-2021 18:55
Hey guys,

 

I am now at a stage where negotiating the salary with the new employer in email.

 

The hiring manager asked me about my expected salary when he was going to offer me a job at the final stage. I provided my expectation to him but it was different from the amount in my first interview because my situation has been changed.

 

I explained to him the reason and also mentioned I am flexible to discuss the expectation from the company.

 

And then he replied the email with me what's his expected salary range for the position and then the email came with below content.

 

 

Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are.

 

If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch.

 

 

Did he imply he is going to rescind offer or asked me if I accept his offer or not? I've relied his email with accpeting his suggested salary range but I haven't had any replies from him from Wednesday.

 

I sent a follow up email this morning and still no reply.

 

My initial understanding is he was asking me to re consider the offer. But now I am not sure if I misunderstand his email or not. It would be appreciated if you could help me to understand it.

 

Thanks in advance!!

 

Cheers,

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710974 21-May-2021 19:01
Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are.

 

If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch.

 

i'm very sorry but it means this

 

 

 

 

 

we don't want to pay you more money.

 

if you want more money you will end up staying at your current job.

 

if you want this job please contact us.

 

otherwise, goodbye.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710975 21-May-2021 19:01
you should call them and have a phone conversation or meet them in person to discuss.




jakzhi

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2710976 21-May-2021 19:06
Batman:

 

 

Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are.

 

If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch.

 

i'm very sorry but it means this

 

 

 

 

 

we don't want to pay you more money.

 

if you want more money you will end up staying at your current job.

 

if you want this job please contact us.

 

otherwise, goodbye.

 

 

Hey mate,

 

Thanks so much for your reply.

 

Yes, I replied him by email that I accepted his expected salary range for the position and then no reply from him at all... It's already been 3 days. That is the problem I am confused now... 

 

 



Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710982 21-May-2021 19:40
call him




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2711045 21-May-2021 21:25
Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are.

 

To me, this sounds like he is saying no politely.

 

If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch.

 

This is just affirming the above. He is saying no but doesn't like being too harsh about it. 

 

If he is not replying to your emails, he doesn't want to pursue the matter but he doesn't really have the nerve or skills to just tell you to your face. He is hoping you will get the message. 

 

This is my reading. I don't know if it is correct. If this is important to you, don't be led by what I or anyone else says. You must decide for yourself what to do next. 

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2711046 21-May-2021 21:32
it is extremely unusual to be offered a job having never met or spoken to the hirer

 

unless the world has gone mad (which it might have since i was a young person) you don't get a job by negotiating over email




gzt

gzt
13449 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2711828 23-May-2021 19:28
Please have a think and I understand if you wish to stay where you are.

 

Assuming the hiring manager is communicating in good faith.. 

 

Translation: You may have seemed stuck to a higher salary than the hiring manager expects for this position. From a hiring perspective this could mean you will not stay long if your primary concern is a higher salary. What are the reasons you have changed your mind about this salary expectation and the position offered? That information could be relevant to the hiring manager. Looking on the bright side this could be a cool down period to allow you to consider it.    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



gzt

gzt
13449 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2711832 23-May-2021 19:41
Send private message

Legal side - there are laws and conventions in New Zealand around offers of employment. I am not a lawyer. It's unclear to me if any of the communication constituted an offer of employment and actions in relation to that. I am not a lawyer. I suggest you get some employment legal advice around this Monday morning for your own benefit. I'm not suggesting that this will lead you to take any legal actions. It may lead to a better understanding of this process.

Inphinity
2694 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2711838 23-May-2021 19:53
My interpretation is basically that your revised salary expectation is out of line with what they're offering - and from how you've described it your reasons don't relate to the role and the offer.  Honestly, when hiring, if a candidates salary expectation changes drastically during the process, and assuming their initial position was reasonable considering their experience and the role in question, I'd probably discard them from the running as they would seem to be purely top-dollar driven and therefore perceived as always a high risk of leaving.

 

Did they actually formally offer you the role at any stage? To me it feels like your increased salary expectation priced you out of the running, and the role has potentially been offered to someone whose salary expectation is more in line with what they were targeting.

 

I would interpret "If things change on our side in the future I will be in touch." as meaning "If none of the other candidates that we found suitable will accept our salary offer, we might come back to you".

 

 

