HandBrake:

gzt: always helping our hardware partners with how to do their job (printer, network setup and PC or network troubleshooting). Found I much prefer that practical style of job so want to find a similar role.

Can you explain a bit more how involved this gets?

Not very involved. Would say it's pretty basic.

I end up assisting the the customers local IT person with their job, every day. They call us and ask how to set up static IPs to computers, mobile units, local printers, tray and sharing properties. Some don't seem to know what an IP address is so God forbid when they supply customers with a network printer.

Have been asked many times how to rename a computer, change password, watched them go round in circles trying to make a user an administrator. Have had to walk them through the basics of setting up a site to site VPN despite them having told the customer it's their specialty. When customer computers have general issues, they call their IT guy who in turn calls us for assistance because they've looked at it and "confirmed it's slow" or whatever is the issue at the time but doesn't know where to go from there (i.e. lacks any troubleshooting skills). End up trawling through the logs, event viewer, do basic HDD checks, walking them through memory check, determining what is causing high resource usage, network troubles/disconnections and giving them a bunch of things to look at physically based on my findings. Have been given access to customer domains to help IT guy connect up domain to Office 365 or Google Suite, then setting up in Outlook program, setting up NAS storage....just random bits and bobs that are completely not related to our software at all...we end up helping so these IT people stop clogging up our helpline.

I do have other skills built up from my current role as well as self learning (sql, website management/hosting/management, limited html/css) but really I prefer more hands on stuff. I did hold a Cisco cert after graduation but has since expired.