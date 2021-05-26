HandBrake:

Looking to move on from my current role in service desk; currently do SAAS support, bug troubleshooting, testing and feature request monitoring/task management officially but find we are always helping our hardware partners with how to do their job (printer, network setup and PC or network troubleshooting). Found I much prefer that practical style of job so want to find a similar role.
We just call them hardware people but officially would I be looking for IT engineer jobs? What are some other tasks you may do as an IT engineer? Would like to study up before I start looking for jobs in that field. What is the expected salary range for that role?