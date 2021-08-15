Been in helpdesk a couple years now just trying to figure out what I want to do next.

I've narrowed down my list to a Cloud Engineer (broad term I know, titles seem to interchange quite a bit between jobs, but I do like the admin/infrastructure/security aspects). I'm not a coder at all, so I definitely won't do very well in DevOps, though open to learning bits here and there as required.

I've tried to look at pathways in terms of study but getting a bit overwhelmed and unsure if they are as relevant to the NZ/AU market.

CISSP, CCSP come up often, but when compared to Seek/job market, most companies appear to be after AWS and Azure certs (and rarely Google Cloud).

If anyone is already in the industry, would you mind providing some insight?

Would it be best to go down the Azure route? Something like the Azure Security Engineer Associate?

My company doesn't offer any training incentives so I'll be paying out of pocket and can't afford to do certs that won't help get my foot in the door.