Both embarrassed and mildly stressing out that despite knowing a lot about technology (it's been a child hood passion) and having practical experience in customer service. I have no idea how or why I'm struggling to enter the industry.
I kind of live and breathe tech, from smartphones to computers, laptops, smart devices. All things tech.
I've been applying for all kinds of places but the biggest issue I think I have is recent experience. I took a break to essentially look after my mental health and also build the relationships I have with both my fiancée and her in laws. Now that I'm ready to go back into the work force but without recent experience or any company wanting to give me a chance I'm hitting a brick wall in what to do.
I'm okay with starting at the bottom. Help desk, inbound stuff or even working at a brick and mortar store I just don't know how to get into it.
Any help is appreciated.
Also if this isn't appropriate to post my apologies. I'm trying to reach out and get my foot in the door but I understand if this breaks the FUG.