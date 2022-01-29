Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How do I actually get into the Telco industry?
Both embarrassed and mildly stressing out that despite knowing a lot about technology (it's been a child hood passion) and having practical experience in customer service. I have no idea how or why I'm struggling to enter the industry.

I kind of live and breathe tech, from smartphones to computers, laptops, smart devices. All things tech.

I've been applying for all kinds of places but the biggest issue I think I have is recent experience. I took a break to essentially look after my mental health and also build the relationships I have with both my fiancée and her in laws. Now that I'm ready to go back into the work force but without recent experience or any company wanting to give me a chance I'm hitting a brick wall in what to do.

I'm okay with starting at the bottom. Help desk, inbound stuff or even working at a brick and mortar store I just don't know how to get into it.

Any help is appreciated.

Also if this isn't appropriate to post my apologies. I'm trying to reach out and get my foot in the door but I understand if this breaks the FUG.




I have worked for an ISP and IT industry Since I was 18 - I guess they want people with grass roots in the industry




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

All i can say is keep trying. 





I'm not in telco, but have worked for multiple ISP's that have had telco services etc, just started in helpdesks and went from there.

 

Helpdesks give you better inside understanding of how things work, and show your interest in certain areas and talk to the right people and eventually something will come up that suits and you can move into.

 

 




MaxineN: 

I kind of live and breathe tech, from smartphones to computers, laptops, smart devices. All things tech.

 

I guess it depends on what you mean, when you say "Telco".

 

If you've got time (lots and lots of time) , you could acquaint yourself with signalling?

 

Signalling is the technology that basically underpins the whole telco sector. In fact, one could argue it underpins networking (and to some degree computers) in general.

 

A nice primer is Dryburgh's book: https://www.amazon.com/Signaling-System-No-SS7-Architecture/dp/1587050404

 

It used to be THE reference for understanding telco signalling, and I imagine is still pertinent today.

 

That sort of knowledge might be really handy in a technical interview. I'd wager most CSR's (and sadly a few "engineers") wouldn't have a clue what SS7 is.

Usually the easiest path into Telco is via the T1 customer service ride unless you have some decent qualifications as well as knowing the right people to get you in. Recruiters/HR/Trainers typically have somewhat of a distain for technical people and the belief it's better to train a fluffy person to be technical than a technical person to be fluffy so in larger organizations the technical mindset/skillset may not play to your advantage on entering the industry.

 

The normal path for most is probably to start at T1 for one of larger players in the market, they will typically pay just above minimum wage (or not) and you can expect to sit in it for a few years, your goal during this is typically to vary your skillset and identify which aspect you want to move further into.

 

More $ can be a bit hard to get within the same company, typically you'll see sideways movements or more workload without an increase in pay unless you are one of the chosen few that kiss the middle manglement rear end well enough to get boost up the ladder.

 

Once you reach decent comfortability after usually 2-4 years you will typically be at the point where there are 10-20 people angling for each job and the $2k pay rise that comes with it (the decision on who gets the job is usually based off who they like best and is the most compliant rather than who has the skills), larger companies typically don't place much of a value on the skills that the empolyees have gained during their time in the company so you'' usually find the best bet at that point is to look at a sideways shift into one of the smaller providers, you'll typically see an increased scope in the position along with a small jump in pay.

 

From that point you'll typically want to refine your skills while doubling down on the stuff that relates to the type of position you want to move into, probably shifting between companies every year or two looking for the one that gives you the culture, position and/or pay you are looking for hoping for that unicorn company that gives you exactly what you are looking for.

 

Once you get out of Customer Service the real world begins and it becomes more like a normal business, typically with less pay than equivilent counterparts.

 

Note:
Customer service in a larger organization is like lord of the flies, everyone fighting for a senior position despite the fact that the rest of the buisness couldn't care less what happens in that department.
If you want quick money and progression you want to exit the customer service sector of the business.
Although some departments like Networks have a lot of long term experience most employee's in telco burn out and leave the industry within 3 years, I've seen quite a few take a hefty pay increase and jump to the insurance sector.

 

Disclaimer:
I have somewhat of a jaded viewpoint after 7 telco's within a relatively small amount of time (10 years), I've never once been even remotely accused of being a conformist or towing the company line, experience is soley telco so cant speak for other industries.

nztim:

 

I have worked for an ISP and IT industry Since I was 18 - I guess they want people with grass roots in the industry

 

 

Disagree. 

 

I've worked in IT for 15 years, however prior to my IT career I had a 13 year career in an industry at the opposite end of the spectrum. I was a long haul truck driver.

 

However my social peers were mostly Engineers and IT Professionals, their knowledge rubbed off on me.

 

 

 

I got my IT start at Cyclone Computers in 2007, (Cyclone look after AUT) as part of the team rolling out new lease equipment. Admitedly it helped that the Project Manager was sleeping with my sister.

 

When the rollout project finished I applied for a position at Datacom and was hired as a Field Engineer. The rest is history. 

 

I now work for myself.

 

 

 

@MaxineN - if you posess the skills required for the job use creative writing to tailor your CV accordingly. 

 

People skills can be just as important as technical knowledge depending on what sector you want to work in.  Keep that in mind. :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





MaxineN: I kind of live and breathe tech, from smartphones to computers, laptops, smart devices. All things tech.

You can do a lot with that. Imo career progression will be faster outside telco. My suggestion is progress to the position you want and then move into a telco area.



If you're hell bent on getting into Telco, I'd start at a small one that manages their own infrastructure where you'll get exposure to more than just customer service by being in the room.

While you'll still start at the bottom, you're likely only a few desks away from network and systems engineers / architects.

Also might pay to have some rough idea as to where you want to go as Telcos are just business in a specific industry. They have all other businesses functions too; finance, marketing, product, engineering, software development, sales, IT etc that you might find more attractive over time.

That's my opinion - balance this against the others expressed here.

Good morning.

 

Thanks for all of the replies I really appreciate both the feedback and the advice here. I'm gonna take some specific posts and quote them just to clarify a few things and where I've gotten.

 

insane: If you're hell bent on getting into Telco, I'd start at a small one that manages their own infrastructure where you'll get exposure to more than just customer service by being in the room.

While you'll still start at the bottom, you're likely only a few desks away from network and systems engineers / architects.

Also might pay to have some rough idea as to where you want to go as Telcos are just business in a specific industry. They have all other businesses functions too; finance, marketing, product, engineering, software development, sales, IT etc that you might find more attractive over time.

That's my opinion - balance this against the others expressed here.

 

I'm pretty hell bent on the telco industry and that's because it would embrace me with not just tech itself but also I can still do what I love doing which is customer service. So helpdesk, in bound stuff and online chats and resolving tickets is really awesome to me and that's where I want to start. I'd also use the job to fund certificates and upskill. I don't know exactly where I want to go exactly but the interest is there and I'm pretty keen.

 

Starting small sounds like a good idea.

 

K8Toledo:

 

@MaxineN - if you posess the skills required for the job use creative writing to tailor your CV accordingly. 

 

People skills can be just as important as technical knowledge depending on what sector you want to work in.  Keep that in mind. :)

 

 

Yeah here's the thing. My CV gets me interviews(I have been interviewed by one of the big 3 in NZ, twice in fact and had gotten really really really close) but the thing that always keeps coming back to me and biting my rear end is no current experience and I think that's meaning the literal year and a half break I took for my mental health. Being unemployed for that amount of time I think it's hurt a lot and my chances are pretty slim here.

 

 




MaxineN: I'm pretty hell bent on the telco industry and that's because it would embrace me with not just tech itself but also I can still do what I love doing which is customer service. So helpdesk, in bound stuff and online chats and resolving tickets is really awesome to me and that's where I want to start. I'd also use the job to fund certificates and upskill. I don't know exactly where I want to go exactly but the interest is there and I'm pretty keen.
Starting small sounds like a good idea.


That's great, nothing wrong with that. I started on the HD, then enterprise support, systems engineering, architecture and then started moving away from the tools and more into the R&D and business side of things.

I was convinced I wanted to be a network engineer, until I saw how long their tenure was and how long it would take me to get into that space from the HD, so when presented with an opportunity to go the systems route I jumped.

There are other semi-telcos you could look at, like The Instillery or similar which IMO would be more exciting.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/mood-of-the-boardroom-skills-shortages-closed-borders-front-of-mind/FHAARBXRTJLUE3PL265OH6FHOQ/#:~:text=Spark%20CEO%20Jolie%20Hodson%20says,people%20with%20great%20digital%20skills.&text=The%20skills%20needed%20to%20do,dealing%20with%20the%20skills%20shortage.

 

Not sure how this might relate to you. The specific skills she says they are seeking are cyber security, data analysis, automation and user experience.

 

She also says...

 

"We want more people coming into the skills funnel," says Hodson. "Yet within that we want to see greater representation from women, from Māori and Pasifika."

 

 

Telco isn't the only place you'd get a mix of Technical and customer service. I'd also be looking at your computer concepts/datacoms/other MSPs around the place. They all have a support desks. You're more likely to be dealing with much more interesting tech and less script reading than what you'd find in a telco.

T1 helpdesk used to be a good start, these days it's fairly rare to be able to do that with technical prowess as that's not really what they hire for anymore.

 

There are a few exceptions to that still out there.. but rare in telco, unfortunately.

 

 

 

I'll flick ya a DM.




