Usually the easiest path into Telco is via the T1 customer service ride unless you have some decent qualifications as well as knowing the right people to get you in. Recruiters/HR/Trainers typically have somewhat of a distain for technical people and the belief it's better to train a fluffy person to be technical than a technical person to be fluffy so in larger organizations the technical mindset/skillset may not play to your advantage on entering the industry.

The normal path for most is probably to start at T1 for one of larger players in the market, they will typically pay just above minimum wage (or not) and you can expect to sit in it for a few years, your goal during this is typically to vary your skillset and identify which aspect you want to move further into.

More $ can be a bit hard to get within the same company, typically you'll see sideways movements or more workload without an increase in pay unless you are one of the chosen few that kiss the middle manglement rear end well enough to get boost up the ladder.

Once you reach decent comfortability after usually 2-4 years you will typically be at the point where there are 10-20 people angling for each job and the $2k pay rise that comes with it (the decision on who gets the job is usually based off who they like best and is the most compliant rather than who has the skills), larger companies typically don't place much of a value on the skills that the empolyees have gained during their time in the company so you'' usually find the best bet at that point is to look at a sideways shift into one of the smaller providers, you'll typically see an increased scope in the position along with a small jump in pay.

From that point you'll typically want to refine your skills while doubling down on the stuff that relates to the type of position you want to move into, probably shifting between companies every year or two looking for the one that gives you the culture, position and/or pay you are looking for hoping for that unicorn company that gives you exactly what you are looking for.

Once you get out of Customer Service the real world begins and it becomes more like a normal business, typically with less pay than equivilent counterparts.

Note:

Customer service in a larger organization is like lord of the flies, everyone fighting for a senior position despite the fact that the rest of the buisness couldn't care less what happens in that department.

If you want quick money and progression you want to exit the customer service sector of the business.

Although some departments like Networks have a lot of long term experience most employee's in telco burn out and leave the industry within 3 years, I've seen quite a few take a hefty pay increase and jump to the insurance sector.

Disclaimer:

I have somewhat of a jaded viewpoint after 7 telco's within a relatively small amount of time (10 years), I've never once been even remotely accused of being a conformist or towing the company line, experience is soley telco so cant speak for other industries.