HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive HPC DevOps Specialist to join our team.

Reference

EMEA-NZ20220110

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, computer engineering, or a related discipline.

Job Title Definition

HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive HPC DevOps Specialist to join the HPC support team. Job functions include teaming with HPC support staff to answer user questions and solve technical problems by telephone, email, and onsite. Tasks include interactive issue troubleshooting, following client issue tickets through to resolution, documenting resolutions in a knowledge base, working with application and system owners or supporters to identify advanced solutions, installing and configuring applications, studying and improving applications performance, as well as developing and presenting user training.

Job Requirements

Eligible to live and/or work in the EU or NZ

Skills and Experience

– Experience in Linux and container-centric environments.– Experience in DevOps toolchains.– Experience using and supporting cloud services.– Experience with Kubernetes.– Strong technical consulting and support skills, possessing innate abilities in diplomacy and tact.– Excellent oral and written communications skills.– Hands-on experience with programming and scripting languages like Python, C/C++, shell scripting, etc.– Fast learning and a strong interest in learning new technologies.– Fluent in English.

– Experience with AWS infrastructure (VPC, EC2, Security Groups, IAM, VPC, FSX, CodeDeploy, S3, Terraform).– Experience with Singularity containers.– Experience in workflow managers such as Nextflow.– Contributions to HPC open source projects, experience with DevOps and automation tools are a plus.– Experience developing technical training documentation for users.– Experience in HPC environments.

Job Conditions

We offer a permanent full-time position in a good working environment and a highly stimulating and challenging environment.

Full-time remote office workplace, based in Spain or New Zealand.

Availability to travel occasionally.

Flexible working hours.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with the qualifications and experience of the candidate, and according to the cost of living in the country.

About HPCNow!

HPCNow! is a global services company focused on HPC, HPDA, ML, and AI consulting. We help scientists and engineers in the complete journey, from the design of the solution based on the actual needs to the very end of the solution’s life cycle, by enabling cluster contention mitigation strategies like cloud bursting or job efficiency monitoring. We complement our services by delivering professional training and also providing ongoing remote administration and scientific support.

Contact

If you are interested in the job position, please send an email to careers@hpcnow.com with your updated CV, a short motivation letter, and the subject “EMEA-NZ-20220110 job position”.