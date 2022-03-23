G'day,

Do you want to build and maintain open source cloud computing infrastructure?

If so, you want to learn and master OpenStack: https://www.openstack.org/

So look no further! Based at the University of Auckland, we are part of an Australian research cloud federation through the Nectar Research Cloud: https://ardc.edu.au/services/nectar-research-cloud/

Some stats: https://status.rc.nectar.org.au/growth/infrastructure/









Here is the login, what are you waiting for?: https://dashboard.rc.nectar.org.au/auth/login/?next=/

Oh, the job: https://www.smartrecruiters.com/TheUniversityOfAuckland/743999813931766-senior-eresearch-platform-and-services-engineer

P.S. We do other cool stuff too. Like AI/Machine Learning/Deep Learning, research data analytics and viz etc. You can find out more information about that on https://www.eresearch.auckland.ac.nz/