kingdragonfly

I sent my CV to Australia for an exclusively work-from-home position.
He was trying to get me to move to Melbourne, and argued that he couldn't use Filipinos to work-from-home because it was illegal. (I'm not from the Philippines, so didn't see the relevance.)
His argument this is illegal:
- a Kiwi living outside Australia
- but earning money in Australia
I did a Google search, but I don't see anything like that.
I could understand that someone from the Philippines could have trouble being an Australia tax citizen, but I assume a Kiwi would be OK (???)
Does that sound right?
(Unrelated, I have skills around Azure, in particular with SQL, data warehouses, data lakes, databricks, C#, ...)