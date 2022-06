I'm hiring a Research Associate in Genetics, the role is focused on taking the output of our genetics research programs and helping develop new products or services from them.

Would be a good fit for anyone with a BSc + significant industry experience, or MSc/PhD in Genetics or a related field, who has an interest in the application of research to real world outcomes.

If that interests anyone you can find some more details here:

https://careers.lic.co.nz/skins/2019/jobdetails?ajid=B8y28