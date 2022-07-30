kingdragonfly

I'm not associated with Salvation Army, but I thought this was a cool job.
I'm guessing pay is lousy, and you'll need supporting crap computers, but it is a charity.
Digital Connect Guide
Have a solid understanding of ITIL Foundations.
Previous role(s) - ideally 1-3 years in customer support focus, in person and remotely.
Proficiency in implementing, supporting, and running Windows desktop operating systems (including Windows 10 and 11).
Exposure and experience supporting Mac OS.
Operational knowledge of mobile devices (iOS and Android) and telephony.
Operational knowledge of device connectivity (wireless, wired, LAN, internet).
Practical knowledge with service desk system for tracking requests, incidents, and knowledge management.
Experience assisting people with devices deployed and managed through Microsoft Autopilot and Intune.
Expert user of Microsoft 365 applications (Office, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, authenticator, OneNote, etc)
Experience administering accounts using Azure AD and Exchange Online.