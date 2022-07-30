Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kingdragonfly

#298956 30-Jul-2022 08:58
I'm not associated with Salvation Army, but I thought this was a cool job.

I'm guessing pay is lousy, and you'll need supporting crap computers, but it is a charity.

Digital Connect Guide

Have a solid understanding of ITIL Foundations.

Previous role(s) - ideally 1-3 years in customer support focus, in person and remotely.

Proficiency in implementing, supporting, and running Windows desktop operating systems (including Windows 10 and 11).

Exposure and experience supporting Mac OS.

Operational knowledge of mobile devices (iOS and Android) and telephony.

Operational knowledge of device connectivity (wireless, wired, LAN, internet).

Practical knowledge with service desk system for tracking requests, incidents, and knowledge management.

Experience assisting people with devices deployed and managed through Microsoft Autopilot and Intune.

Expert user of Microsoft 365 applications (Office, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, authenticator, OneNote, etc)

Experience administering accounts using Azure AD and Exchange Online.

gzt

  #2948251 30-Jul-2022 09:52
I'm guessing pay is lousy, and you'll need supporting crap computers, but it is a charity.

Those assumptions are incorrect. It's a large organization. There are several thousand employees in NZ. It is not funded by charity for the most part. It is a religious organization. The top positions in any section tend to be held by hierarchically ranked members of the religious organization - lieutenant, major, etc, etc yes really.

The charity shops tend to throw out books they don't agree with on a religious basis. The church and charity side of it has become more understanding and supportive of lgtbi in recent years. Slowly dealing with abuse in care etc.

And I'll say this - on the charity side lots of genuine good works and people as you are no doubt familiar with.

djtOtago
  #2948258 30-Jul-2022 10:19
If you an idea on how big they are, here is their 2021 Annual report.
tsa_ar2021_onlineversion.pdf (salvationarmy.org.nz)

 

The $ numbers start on page 31.

 

As gzt said they do good work, and are one of the few organisations that can get stuff done. But they are driven by they religious beliefs, which means they still do have some intolerances to some parts / people of community. But there are getting less vocal about it.

xpd

  #2948300 30-Jul-2022 12:02
I work for Coastguard, a large NZ charity. Sure, I could get more $$$ if I "shopped" around, but the people and environment I support are fantastic, and for me, that's worth more than extra $$. 

 

If $$$ isn't a major driver for you in regards to employment, that position advertised is probably worth a look.

 

 




