HandBrake: "Your working style isn't the right fit for this company in this role". They mentioned I was great at certain areas and if they had a role open for those skills, then may be a different story but they need a particular skillset right now to help project growth.

Honestly, if you told me that it wouldn't affect my decision to hire your or not. I'd ask you about the skills you have and where you felt you didn't live up to expectations. It may even work in your favour. Our labour laws are too heavily weighted in favour of employees, and the difficulty dismissing people is one of the biggest challenges to simply giving people a chance. If more people simply agreed it wasn't a good fit and not working, there would be more opportunities for people to enter the workforce.

Just my $0.02. Many people won't agree with me though.