I've been using a website called My Language Exchange to help Ukrainians practice their English.
Anyhow I started a conversation with a Ukrainian engineering professor / scientist, who works at an hydroelectric dam in the Ukraine.
I mentioned I loved the quality of living in New Zealand. I said she could pass along my name if any engineering students was interested in coming here.
She might be interested, in coming to NZ. I mentioned the Meridian Twizel / Ōhau A dam seems to periodically have jobs, but because of their remoteness is hard to fill.
Anyhow if anyone has contacts in the hydroelectric field, send me a PM, and I'll pass it along. At the very least she may pass along to her Ukrainian students.
Unrelated, in case you missed the news, New Zealand offers a special visas for Ukrainians.
"The 2022 Special Ukraine Policy will be open for one year and enable New Zealand citizens and residents in New Zealand who were born in Ukraine or are Ukrainian citizens to sponsor their parents, grand-parents, adult siblings and adult children and their immediate family.
Successful applicants will be granted a two-year visa with work rights, or study rights if they are 18 or younger."""
