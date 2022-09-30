Thought this might be an interesting job, particularly if you're a retired IT person. Mentions Office365, Windows, IOS, and Android.
Trademe listing: Digital Connect Guide
The Salvation Army
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has been transforming lives since 1865. We work in over 130 countries, coordinated by our International Headquarters in London and we are a registered charity under the Charities Act 2005. The Army has over 3000 officers and employees in New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa and is recognised as a high value employer. The mission of The Salvation Army in New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa is: Caring for people, transforming lives, and reforming society.
About the Digital Connect department
Digital Connect - easier, smarter, faster mission. We make it easier for everyone to do more mission work wherever they are, everyday.
About the role
Digital Connect Guides assist people using technology to deliver mission. We make it possible for people working in Addiction Centres, Reintegration Services, Family Stores, Community Ministries, churches and all our mission activities to help those in need. While based in our Auckland administration building, they guide our people spread throughout New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa. There will be some need to travel and visit our centres.
...