Been contacted by a company re PO position. I have no experience in this but was recommended by a family friend to apply and kinda shocked they reached out.

I've been asked to provide designs or features I've done previously. I have not since per above no experience lol. As far as improvements in past roles, it's not anything significant (I am recognized for someone that regularly brings good ideas at old jobs though):

Retail: I made small improvements here/there but was more for internal/team use not anything significant for customers (imo). Such as lots of customers are returning items because of x, how can we stop this from reoccurring? Made poster with x info (to target issue), saw returns drop significantly. It was a manual process when I was there, but I saw after I left they incorporated it into marketing material officially.

PM: I would get user requirements, then brief the subject experts and they'd come up with the prototype though I could add input i.e. this type of cart would work better because of x but overall, designers did that and I'm just the gatekeeper for sign-off.

Support: I'm customers direct contact, took feedback, put it into feedback board citing customer use case, glaring issues, alternative thoughts. Company had a PO who sorts the backlog.

Would I bother putting these into my answer or just be straight up "no don't have any".

Also is it normal for POs to need PowerBI exp? Wasn't listed in JD but came up during questioning.

I'm studying for the PSPO cert, but want to know what to look for next also to keep upskilling if I don't get this role.