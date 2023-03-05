An ad with the meaningless title "Primo Connection Creator" (I have never heard of "Primo")
Should have been "Taranaki: intermediate network engineer, willing climb to roofs, work solo."
Might be good for someone who has installed Sky antennas before, and looking for break into network work.
I only discovered it because of its odd title.
I Googled the news for info
Stuff: Cyclone Gabrielle: The Taranaki mercy dash to get East Coast communities reconnected
It's around New Plymouth, which is extremely livable and somewhat reasonable house prices
TradeMe: Primo Connection Creator