Hey all, we need some more volunteers to help out in the Auckland Marine Rescue Center (Mechanics Bay) with daily radio operation shifts, so if you feel you could be up to the task, let me know and I'll put you in touch with our team :)

Coastguard Volunteer Radio Operators are the lifeline of our operations, the connection between our volunteers on the water, boaties and emergency services.

What you can expect from a typical day:

Taking trip reports from boaties

Issuing weather reports and vital information across VHF radio

Taking incident calls from the public

Handling marine emergencies and calls for assistance

Communicating closely with other agencies, such as the Police, St John, Fire and the Harbourmasters.

Full training is given, a clear speaking voice is vital.

Requirements available here : https://volunteers.coastguard.nz/before-you-apply/

Thanks!