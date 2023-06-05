While it doesn't fit me, I thought others may have an interest. I have no association with the company; no insider knowledge.
It appears the company has roles throughout the world.
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Canada
- Germany
- Italy
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
"Are you on the autism spectrum and looking for a rewarding career in tech?"
"We're not giving our consultants synthetic jobs constructed for autistic people. These are real jobs that come with good salaries and good benefits." - Patrick, consulting director
Auticon careers in New Zealand
- Business Analyst
- Cyber Security Analyst
- Software Tester
- Software Developer
