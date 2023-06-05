I spotted this uncommon company.

While it doesn't fit me, I thought others may have an interest. I have no association with the company; no insider knowledge.

It appears the company has roles throughout the world.
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Switzerland
  • United Kingdom
  • United States


"Are you on the autism spectrum and looking for a rewarding career in tech?"

"We're not giving our consultants synthetic jobs constructed for autistic people. These are real jobs that come with good salaries and good benefits." - Patrick, consulting director

Auticon careers in New Zealand

  • Business Analyst
  • Cyber Security Analyst
  • Software Tester
  • Software Developer

Apple Podcast