I spotted this uncommon company.While it doesn't fit me, I thought others may have an interest. I have no association with the company; no insider knowledge.It appears the company has roles throughout the world."Are you on the autism spectrum and looking for a rewarding career in tech?""We're not giving our consultants synthetic jobs constructed for autistic people. These are real jobs that come with good salaries and good benefits." - Patrick, consulting director Auticon careers in New Zealand