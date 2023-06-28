kingdragonfly

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#306099 28-Jun-2023 10:09
Maybe someone who's not a traditional journalist may consider.

I am not associated with RNZ, and have no insights on the job.

RNZ: Digital Journalist

Digital Journalist

Te Tūranga – The opportunity

RNZ aims to develop a life-long relationship with all the people of Aotearoa by enriching, reflecting, and connecting the communities of Aotearoa and the Pacific through informative, challenging and entertaining storytelling.

Te Mahi – About the job

Initiate, write, edit, produce and publish breaking news, news, features, analysis, background and other context pieces, columns and other digital content on rnz.co.nz.
Contribute ideas, insights, original material, context and lateral thinking to help RNZ develop its distinctive quality.
Facilitate the flow of content from other parts of the organisation to the homepage, including from News, Features, RNZ National, RNZ Pacific and RNZ Music.
Edit the RNZ homepage and various sections as required, providing a relevant, highly visual, dynamic, and compelling window to the best journalism in the organisation.
Use analytical tools to monitor audience engagement with RNZ stories.

Ōu Pūkenga - About You

Tertiary journalism qualification or equivalent experience.
Reporting and/or subbing experience for a news website or digital media organisation.
Experience as a writer, combined with an excellent command of English and correct use of grammar and punctuation.
Experience in still pictures, video and audio editing, development and use of graphics and visualisation of data.
Demonstrated experience in breaking news, live blogging, hour by hour story development, features, analysis and context pieces, and online content curation.
...
This is for two casual roles based in either Auckland, Christchurch, or Wellington but we are open to flexibility.

  #3095758 28-Jun-2023 10:55
No mention of "must not be a pro Russia shill like the last guy" :-P




  #3095777 28-Jun-2023 12:01
Lias:

 

No mention of "must not be a pro Russia shill like the last guy" :-P

 

 

Shh, you get told that at staff drinks once you are in the door, 

 

(I see his list of edits in now nearing 50 going all that way back to at least Jan 2020, So I guess his boss was a Tankie too! :) 

  #3095815 28-Jun-2023 13:27
wellygary:

 

Lias:

 

No mention of "must not be a pro Russia shill like the last guy" :-P

 

 

Shh, you get told that at staff drinks once you are in the door, 

 

(I see his list of edits in now nearing 50 going all that way back to at least Jan 2020, So I guess his boss was a Tankie too! :) 

 

 

No way this was not known about. The editor has to be fired.

 

 

