kingdragonfly

Digital Journalist
Te Tūranga – The opportunity
RNZ aims to develop a life-long relationship with all the people of Aotearoa by enriching, reflecting, and connecting the communities of Aotearoa and the Pacific through informative, challenging and entertaining storytelling.
Te Mahi – About the job
Initiate, write, edit, produce and publish breaking news, news, features, analysis, background and other context pieces, columns and other digital content on rnz.co.nz.
Contribute ideas, insights, original material, context and lateral thinking to help RNZ develop its distinctive quality.
Facilitate the flow of content from other parts of the organisation to the homepage, including from News, Features, RNZ National, RNZ Pacific and RNZ Music.
Edit the RNZ homepage and various sections as required, providing a relevant, highly visual, dynamic, and compelling window to the best journalism in the organisation.
Use analytical tools to monitor audience engagement with RNZ stories.
Ōu Pūkenga - About You
Tertiary journalism qualification or equivalent experience.
Reporting and/or subbing experience for a news website or digital media organisation.
Experience as a writer, combined with an excellent command of English and correct use of grammar and punctuation.
Experience in still pictures, video and audio editing, development and use of graphics and visualisation of data.
Demonstrated experience in breaking news, live blogging, hour by hour story development, features, analysis and context pieces, and online content curation.
This is for two casual roles based in either Auckland, Christchurch, or Wellington but we are open to flexibility.