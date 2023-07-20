We are looking for a skilled C++ developer with experience working on embedded systems firmware and an expert in Arduino development. It would be in the form of a project contract.



It has an IOT aspect to the use case, but you would also be supported by our dev team with API endpoints made available by them, so those kinds of skills are unrequired.

What we need you to do:

Develop, test, a bespoke application for our IOT device using Arduino.

Design and implement efficient, reliable, and secure code for several hardware interfaces.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging to ensure high-quality, bug-free software.

Optimize code and system performance to with a clear aim this project is battery based

We are looking for someone prior advertising the role in the usual places to hopefully find a gem. If you, or someone you knows fits the bill let them know.

I will happily provide more information about the company and the product we want you to be involved in if you get in touch directly via Direc Message



Regards