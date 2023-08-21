We (https://prodigi.nz) run an ISP network (mostly business) and also do a bunch of Linux dev-opsy stuff (AWS, Azure, Private Cloud) and various other IT consulting tasks (Windows servers, Microsoft 365) as well as PHP development (Laravel). Throw in a bit of IOT as well.

Not necessarily looking for someone who can do all of the above, that is just what we do (though the current team does it all!).

Remote OK (we're all remote, but expect to visit Invercargill from time to time so we can work in the same office).

Full time but flexible hours. You get free internet from us (including 4G backup), a computer, work mobile plan and we have plenty of space for free hosting.

On-call is part of it but we get maybe 1 after hours call every 3 months thanks to a mix of fine tuned alerting and solid systems.