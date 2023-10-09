Just a heads up.... my employer is looking to take on another IT staff member, primarily as helpdesk. Its not all helpdesk though, will be bits of all aspects of IT. (AD, networking, VoIP, hardware, even radio operations to a degree)

Would be ideal for someone starting out in IT support, and wanting to expand their knowledge and skills in a semi-enterprise environment.

So if you know someone that this may interest, get them to follow this thread, and soon as the official Seek advert is online, I'll post it here.

Auckland (Mechanics Bay) based, Mon-Fri. Must have good sense of humor :D